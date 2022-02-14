Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Two-wheelers Husqvarna Vektorr may hit production soon, share similarities with Bajaj Chetak

Husqvarna Vektorr may hit production soon, share similarities with Bajaj Chetak

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter is being jointly developed by the Swedish two-wheeler manufacturer and Bajaj Auto in India.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Feb 2022, 07:10 AM
Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter will produced at Bajaj Auto's facility in India, and may share a lot of similarities with Bajaj's electric Chetak.

Swedish two-wheeler manufacturer Husqvarna is working on a new electric scooters called Vektorr. The e-scooter, which was recently showcased in its concept version, has been spotted testing on Indian roads, as well as in Europe in recent times hinting that it may soon hit production lines.

Husqvarna Vektorr is being developed jointly with Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Bajaj Chetak
₹ 1 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250
248.76 cc
₹ 1.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
248.76 cc
₹ 1.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bajaj Ct100
102 cc
₹ 40,730 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bajaj Platina 100
102 cc
₹ 46,816 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bajaj Ct110
115.45 cc
₹ 50,483 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Bajaj will be using its facility to produce the electric scooter from Husqvarna. Bajaj already produces its own Vespa-style electric scooter known as the Bajaj Chetak. It is likely that the Vektorr will share a lot of common features and technicalities with the Chetak.

The Swedish two-wheeler manufacturer has said that the Vektorr Concept is the first electric scooter ever produced by Husqvarna Motorcycles. The electric scooter is especially aimed at the urban commuters who require a personal transport in an efficient, compact and elegant package.

The Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept follows a similar design scheme that retains much of the company's signature look, but takes it a step ahead towards modernity. It is expected to come with features such as a fully digital instrument panel, and full-LED lighting.

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter is likely to get a top speed of 45 kmph (28 mph). This will help the Swedish manufacturer to keep it legal as a moped-class vehicle which will mean most riders won't need any driving license to use it. The electric scooter is also likely to get a range of up to 95 kms on a single charge due to its low speed output.

There's no word on power yet, but the Vektorr electric scooter is likely to get a 2-3kW motor. That's the typical power level found in other electric scooters with similar performance levels.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2022, 07:10 AM IST
TAGS: Husqvarna Husqvarna Vektorr Vektorr electric scooters Bajaj Bajaj Auto Bajaj Chetak Chetak
Related Stories
Hop Electric Mobility to produce Oxo electric motorcycle at Megaplex in Jaipur
08 Feb 2022
Bajaj Dominar range gets a price hike in India
12 Feb 2022
Honda likely to reintroduce CBR150R in India soon. Patent suggests
12 Feb 2022
Tata Motors expects its CNG car sales share to grow to 20% in next 3-5 years
13 Feb 2022
Renault crosses 8 lakh sales milestone in India, Kwid gives bulk of thrust
08 Feb 2022
Skoda Slavia sedan launch date announced. Check here
10 Feb 2022
Kia Carens to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
14 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS