Bajaj-Husqvarna's Feb sales numbers out, here's how the Swedish duo performed

Bajaj Auto announced the pricing of Husqvarna 250 Twins on March 25th. The unofficial pre-bookings of the bikes started a few days ahead of the launch. The company registered sales of 163 bikes in its debut month in India.

Both the bikes, the Vitpilen 250 and the Svartpilen 250, are technical cousins of the KTM 250 Duke. The manufacturing of these bikes is being done at the Bajaj Auto's Chakan plant which is situated near Pune.

Both the offerings employ 250 Duke's tubular trellis frame which engulfs the 248.8cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit. This engine is known to deliver 30 PS of power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of torque which peaks at 7,500 rpm. The engine works in pair with a 6-speed gearbox. For the record, its the same powerplant which does duty on the 250 Duke, and delivers exact same output figures.

Both the bikes use the same mechanicals, frame, cycle-parts but carry distinctive looks. While the Vitpilen 250 sources design inspiration from cafe-racer bikes, featuring low slung clip-on handlebars, road focused tyres and forward-lean riding position, the Svartpilen 250, on the flip side, is a scrambler inspired package which gets rugged styling, upright ergonomics and dual-purpose tyres.

The latter weighs 154 kg (dry), while the former is rated to have 153 kg (dry) weight. Both the offerings are suspended on WP upside-down fork (front) and single monoshock (rear).

The retail sales and service of Husqvarna products in India is done from KTM's widespread network in the country. Though, there are also chances that Bajaj might launch an individual dedicated network for Husqvarna in the days to come, but of course, depending up on the brand performance.

Both the Husqvarna 250 Twins are priced at ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bajaj may also introduce the more powerful Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 in future.











