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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ht Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026: Tvs Apache Rtx Wins Bike Of The Year Award

HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026: TVS Apache RTX wins Bike of the Year award

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 30 Sept 2026, 21:04 pm
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The inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards took place in New Delhi on September 30, where a five-member jury selected the TVS Apache RTX as the Bike of the Year.

The inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards took place in New Delhi on September 30, where a five-member jury selected the TVS Apache RTX as the Bike of the Year.
TVS Apache RTX 300
EMI starting at just
₹2,800/ month
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At the inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026, powered by HPCL and knowledge partner Vector Consulting Group, which took place in New Delhi on September 30, the TVS Apache RTX 300 won the Bike of the Year award. To win the award, the TVS Apache RTX beat the other nominees in this segment, which included Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6, Ultraviolette X47, and Yamaha R2. Among the four contenders for the award, the Apache RTX stood out as the most notable launch.

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Priced between 1.99 lakh and 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the TVS Apache RTX is a purpose-built adventure tourer motorcycle that marked TVS Motor Company's entry into the dual-purpose ADV segment in the Indian two-wheeler market. Inspired by the brand's Dakar Rally legacy, this adventure tourer is designed for a balance of daily city commuting, long-distance highway touring, and off-road trail riding. The motorcycle is available in Base, Top and Built to Order variant options.

Powering the TVS Apache RTX is the next-generation RT-XD4 299.1 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which is mated to a six-speed gearbox equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter and an assist/slipper clutch. The engine churns out 35.51 bhp peak power at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of maximum torque at 7,000 rpm. The 180 kg motorcycle's steel trellis frame is supported by WP long-travel inverted front forks and a rear mono-tube suspension setup.

The award was judged by a five-member jury comprising Prashant Singh, Editor, HT Auto; Garima Avtar, former extreme rally driver and content creator; Daniel Rajkumar, Director of Operations, RevNitro; Ashish Jha, Executive Editor, Vector; and Gaurav Yadav, Founder and Editor, GaadiWaadi.com. The jury evaluated the nominees across the key categories and selected the winner.

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The selection process for the award-winning vehicle was in three steps: HT Auto's editorial testing-based assessment, jury voting, and public voting.

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First Published Date: 30 Sept 2026, 21:04 pm IST
TAGS: TVS Apache RTX TVS Apache RTX
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