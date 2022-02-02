How to take care of your motorcycle's chainset

HT Auto
A motorcycle chain needs timely maintenance. It should be cleaned and properly lubricated every 500-600 kms.Timely maintenance of the motorcycle chain ensures longer chainset life. 
In order to keep your motorcycle in a fit state, the basic cycle parts including tyres, suspension, and brakes will have to be regularly checked, serviced or repaired if needed. But that said, another part that might need more timely maintenance is the chainset of the bike that needs care after every 500-600 kms.

Here are some basic and quick steps you need to follow to keep the motorcycle chain healthy and ensure a longer chain set life. 

(Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India grows by over 8% in January 2022)

  • Keep it clean: The bike's chain is needed to be cleaned before lubrication. Apply chain cleaner spray on the bike and use a cleaning brush to take off all the dirt, and muck on the chain. Also afterward, wash with water and use a microfibre cloth to ensure the chain waiter is fully wiped off and the chain is dry, ready for lubrication. 
  • Lubricate: After the chain is cleaned and dried, lubricate it using a chain lube or chain wax (whatever suits the bike and fits your budget). The right way to do this is by parking the bike on the centre stand or a paddock stand and moving the wheel along to rotate the chain and gently cover the entire chain surface. Make sure to finish the entire process while the ignition is turned off. 
  • Let it dry: Keep the motorcycle parked for at least 30 minutes to let the lubricant spray stick to the chain. 
  • Chain adjustment: Prolonged usage might loosen the chain, so it is recommended to keep a timely check on the chain tension and get it adjusted (tighten/loosen) whenever needed. You might hear some unwanted noises whenever the chain is too loose and that's an urgent indication that chainset need maintenance. 

