Honda’s Rebel series updated for 2025, gets new special edition model

The Honda CMX family, popularly known as the Rebel series, has just been revamped for 2025 with new features, updated ergonomics, and more colour palette options. While updates for the CMX500 centre around looks, features, and comfort, the CMX1100 gets a performance revamp for a stronger low-end and mid-range grunt. Alongside these updates, the Japanese manufacturer has slotted in a new special edition CMX1100SE Rebel, which will be available in two colour options.

2025 Honda CMX500 Rebel:

The Honda Rebel 500 features updates that largely focus on rider comfort and ergonomics.

The Honda CMX500, also called the Rebel 500, has been updated for enhanced rider comfort. It features a new rear bumpstop design that is aimed at improving ride quality over rough patches. The seat gets reprofiled in a new urethane foam for added comfort and the handlebars have been repositioned to achieve better ergonomics. Honda has further updated the negative LCD console to be more readable under bright light.

A new Matt Dim Metallic Grey colour option has been added for the standard and ‘S’ variants of the cruiser. The ‘S’ edition is further available with a Candy Energy Orange paint scheme. This variant gets fitted with a headlight cowl from the factory, alongside retro front fork covers, bronze alloys, and a diamond-stiched seat.

The Rebel 500 is powered by the same 471 cc parallel-twin that makes 45.5 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, and the unit gets mated to a six-speed gearbox. The cruiser is built around a tubular steel frame. It gets 41 mm telescopic front forks and a gas-charged Showa twin shock at the rear and rides on 16-inch aluminium alloy wheels. Braking duties are handled by a 296 mm front single disc and a 240 mm rear single disc with dual-channel ABS.

2025 Honda CMX1100 Rebel:

Honda has updated the 1100 cc Rebel lineup with a new CMX1100SE Rebel special edition model that features bar-end mirrors and a nose cowl (shown above).

The Rebel 1100 range gets similar updates alongside performance tweaks. It comes with a more relaxed riding position with handlebars that have been moved closer and upwards. Footpegs have been repositioned slightly forward and the seat has been made 10 mm thicker. The range further gets a new five-inch TFT screen with Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity and a USB-C charging socket. The Rebel 1100 retains its Throttle By Wire system alongside distinct riding modes. There are three standard riding modes and two user-defined modes which allow for control over parameters such as the Selectable Torque Control and the shift schedule for the dual-clutch transmission models.

Honda has further added a new CMX1100SE Rebel special edition which comes fitted with bar-end mirrors and a colour-matched nose cowl from the factory. It features a diamond-stitched seat and an anodised radiator cover. Colour options for this model include Flare Orange Metallic and Mat Ballistic Black Metallic.

The Rebel 1100 range is driven by the same 1,084 cc parallel-twin motor that now comes updated with a higher compression ratio. This allows for an improved low-end and mid-range grunt and the engine now makes 87.1 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 98 Nm at 4,750 rpm. The Rebel 1100 series is built around a tubular steel frame as well, and all five available variants feature cartridge-style front forks and twin-piggyback rear shocks, both preload adjustable. This range comes riding on 18-inch cast aluminium alloy wheels. There is dual-channel ABS available with a 330 mm floating single front disc and a 256 mm single disc at the rear.

The Honda Rebel series has not been brought over to our shores as of yet, and there is nothing that suggests that a launch in India is in the books. The range starts with the Rebel 300 priced at $4,849 (approximately ₹4.07 lakh), while the Rebel 500 starts from $6,499 (approximately ₹5.46 lakh). The Rebel 1100 range is priced from $9,599 (approximately ₹8.07 lakh).

