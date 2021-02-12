Honda's cumulative 2 wheeler sales cross 1.5 crore units mark in southern region

The southern region comprises Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, and the Union Territory of Andaman.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) announced on Friday that its cumulative two-wheeler sales in the southern region of India has now crossed the 1.5 crore units mark since inception in 2001.

The southern region comprises states Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, and the Union Territory of Andaman.

It took the two-wheeler manufacturer 15 years to gain the trust of its first 75 lakh customers (2001-2016) in the region, HMSI noted in a statement.

The latest 75 lakh customers have joined the Honda family in just five years, it further said.

Director Sales & Marketing, HMSI, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said: "Today, the South region continues to lead the two-wheeler demand momentum for us".