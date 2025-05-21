Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda X-ADV 750 teased ahead of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 May 2025, 10:51 AM
  • The kerb weight of the X-ADV is 238 kg and it comes with 13.1-litre fuel tank.
Honda X-ADV is powered by a 745 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin cylinder engine.
Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has released a teaser for its X-ADV 750 scooter in the Indian market. The X-ADV is a maxi-scooter and the launch of this scooter in India comes up as a surprise because back in . The X-ADV takes a lot of inspiration from the adventure tourer motorcycles.

Recently, several prominent two-wheeler manufacturers have unveiled intriguing new models in India's rapidly growing premium scooter market. For instance, Yamaha has introduced the Aerox 155 sports scooter, while BMW Motorrad has launched the C 400GT premium scooter. These new releases suggest that the scooter market in India is undergoing a significant transformation.

Powering the X-ADV is a 745 cc, twin-cylinder motor that is liquid-cooled. It is tuned for 54 bhp at 6,250 rpm and peak torque of 68 Nm at 4,750 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, similar to that of the Honda Africa Twin.

The X-ADV is a rugged, adventure-oriented scooter designed for various terrains, equipped with robust features. It includes knuckleguards, a five-position adjustable windscreen, spoke wheels, and Dual-sport tires.

Additionally, it boasts a Bluetooth-enabled five-inch TFT display, a smart key, the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system, a 22-liter storage compartment under the seat, a step-up seat, a 1.2-liter glovebox, a USB charging port, and a center stand. Clearly, this scooter is packed with an array of advanced features. It is available internationally in three colours: Pearl Glare White, Matte Deep Mud Gray, Matte Goldfinch Yellow, and Graphite Black.

First Published Date: 21 May 2025, 10:51 AM IST
TAGS: Honda X ADV maxi scooter Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India
