Honda X-ADV 750 teased ahead of launch
- The kerb weight of the X-ADV is 238 kg and it comes with 13.1-litre fuel tank.
Honda X-ADV is powered by a 745 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin cylinder engine.
Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has released a teaser for its X-ADV 750 scooter in the Indian market. The X-ADV is a maxi-scooter and the launch of this scooter in India comes up as a surprise. The X-ADV takes a lot of inspiration from the adventure tourer motorcycles.
First Published Date: 21 May 2025, 10:51 AM IST
