Honda X-ADV 750 launched at 11.90 lakh, bookings open

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has launched the new X-ADV 750. The X-ADV is a maxi-scooter and the launch of this scooter in India comes up as a surprise because the brand filed the name plate patent back in 2022. The X-ADV takes a lot of inspiration from the adventure tourer motorcycles. Bookings for the new scooter are now open at BigWing dealerships and deliveries are slated to begin from June.

Recently, several prominent two-wheeler manufacturers have unveiled intriguing new models in India's rapidly growing premium scooter market. For instance, Yamaha has introduced the Aerox 155 Sports scooter, while BMW Motorrad has launched the C 400GT premium scooter. These new releases suggest that the scooter market in India is undergoing a significant transformation.

Powering the X-ADV is a 745 cc, twin-cylinder motor that is liquid-cooled. It is tuned for 54 bhp at 6,250 rpm and peak torque of 68 Nm at 4,750 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, similar to that of the Honda Africa Twin.

The X-ADV is a rugged, adventure-oriented scooter designed for various terrains, equipped with robust features. It includes knuckleguards, a five-position adjustable windscreen, spoke wheels, and Dual-sport tires. There is also Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). Apart from this, there is ride-by-wire throttle that enables four default riding modes – Standard, Sport, Rain, and Gravel each adjusting power delivery, engine braking, and traction control. Moreover, there is also a User mode that can be customised according to the rider themselves.

Additionally, it boasts a Bluetooth-enabled five-inch TFT display, a smart key, the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system, a 22-liter storage compartment under the seat, a step-up seat, a 1.2-liter glovebox, a USB charging port, and a center stand. Clearly, this scooter is packed with an array of advanced features. In the Indian market, we are only getting the Pearl Glare White and Graphite Black colour options.

