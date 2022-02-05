HT Auto
Honda Vario 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Spec comparison

Honda Vario 160 is a rival to the Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter, but sadly it is not available in India currently. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Feb 2022, 01:01 PM
Honda has been selling the Vario scooter since 2006 and it has been updated quite a few times already.
Only recently Honda revealed its new 2022 Vario scooter for the market of Indonesia. Needless to say, it comes out as a direct rival to the popular Yamaha Aerox 155 moto scooter that is also on sale in the Indian market. Here's a direct on paper comparison between both the scooter's specifications, features and other interesting bits.

On the outside, both the scooter get a very aggressive and bold styling. There are edgy and sharp body panels along with a sportier set of graphics on both the scooters. Both the models use LED headlamps as well as DRLs. While the Aerox come with sporty graphics with a multicolour layout, the Vario instead gets a clean, single-tone paint scheme, which makes it look a bit more sophisticated.

(Also Read: Yamaha R15-based Nmax 155 scooter updated with new colours for 2022)

In the engine department, Honda Vario 160 gets a 156.9cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine which delivers 15.3 PS at 8,500rpm and 13.8 Nm at 7000rpm and comes mated to CVT gearbox. On the other hand, the Yamaha Aerox 155 gets a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine which pushes out slightly lower 15PS of power at 8000rpm but higher 13.9Nm of torque at 6500rpm. It also gets a CVT gearbox. Needless to say, both the scooters stand neck to neck in terms of overall power output. The Yamaha Aerox gets a VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology. The same feature is also found on the company's popular YZF-R15 sportbike, on the other hand, Vario gets Honda's new eSAF(enhanced Smart Architecture Frame) platform against Aerox's deltabox style underbone frame.

In terms of the overall dimensional aspect, the Vario gets 1277mm of wheelbase, while the Aerox comes with a much longer 1350mm of wheelbase. In terms of ground clearance, the Vario features 140mm of clearance, while Aerox has 145mm of clearance. The seat height on the Varios stands at 778mm while Aerox has a higher seat height of 790mm. Both the scooters can accommodate 5.5-litre of fuel at once. This makes the Vario an ideal choice for short riders because of its lower seat height and also the lighter weight of 115kg, while Aerox stands taller and weighs heavier at 126 kg.

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2022, 12:43 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Vario Honda India Yamaha Yamaha Aerox Aerox 155 2022 Aerox 155
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

