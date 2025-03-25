Honda Transalp ADV gets discounts of up to 80,000

Honda 's popular adventure tourer currently gets an instant cash discount of ₹80,000. There are also discounts on accessories, a low downpayment with 90 per cent funding and a low interest rate. However, the offer is applicable only till the stocks last and for a limited time only so we would suggest that if you are interested in the Transalp then you get in touch with the nearest BigWing dealership as they would be able to help you with full details.

What powers the Honda XL750 Transalp?

The XL750 Transalp is equipped with a 755cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine featuring a 270-degree crankshaft. This engine generates a maximum power of 90.51 bhp and delivers a peak torque of 75 Nm. It is paired with a 6-speed transmission.

What are the features of the Honda XL750 Transalp?

Honda provides a throttle-by-wire system along with five distinct riding modes: Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and User. These modes modify Engine Power, Engine Braking, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which is complemented by ABS and an assist slipper clutch. In the User mode, riders have the flexibility to customize settings to their personal preferences.

The motorcycle is equipped with a 5-inch TFT display that provides essential information such as the speedometer, tachometer, gear-position indicator, fuel gauge and consumption, riding modes, engine parameters, and more. This display can be operated using the switchgear located on the left handlebar. Additionally, it features the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCs), which connects the rider to their smartphone while riding, enabling voice control for calls, messages, music, and navigation. Furthermore, the motorcycle includes an emergency stop signal feature that alerts vehicles behind by flashing the hazard lights during sudden braking, along with an automatic turn signal cancellation function.

What is the hardware on duty on the Honda XL750 Transalp?

The suspension system features Showa 43 mm upside-down forks at the front, complemented by a pro-link monoshock at the rear. For braking, the motorcycle utilizes 310 mm dual discs in the front and a 256 mm single disc at the rear. The front brakes are managed by two-piston calipers, while the rear employs a one-piston caliper. Additionally, the motorcycle is fitted with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system.

