Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda To Soon Launch Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Rival, Design Patent Filed

Honda to soon launch Royal Enfield Hunter 350 rival, design patent filed

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM
Follow us on:
  • As of now, the specifications of the new Honda motorcycle are not known.
The new motorcycle is expected to be based on the Hornet that the brand already sells.

Honda 2 Wheelers India has filed a design patent in the Indian market for its new motorcycle. The design of the new motorcycle is of a neo-retro roadster. As of now, it is not known whether the brand will launch the new motorcycle in India or not. Sometimes the brand files a patent to protect the design language of the vehicle.

From the design, we can see a muscular fuel tank, a flat handlebar and slightly rear set footpegs. There are also tank shrouds and an engine cowl on offer. Te tail section looks sleek and here is a tyre hugger on which the number plate will be mounted.

Other things that can be noticed are a single-piece seat, an upswept-exhaust, upside down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Being a neo-retro motorcycle, all the elements on the motorcycle are circular to the headlamp, turn indicators and the instrument panel is circular in shape.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 21 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST
TAGS: Honda 2 wheelers Honda
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS