HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda To Soon Launch Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Rival, Design Patent Filed

Honda to soon launch Royal Enfield Hunter 350 rival, design patent filed

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • As of now, the specifications of the new Honda motorcycle are not known.
The new motorcycle is expected to be based on the Hornet that the brand already sells.
The new motorcycle is expected to be based on the Hornet that the brand already sells.

Honda 2 Wheelers India has filed a design patent in the Indian market for its new motorcycle. The design of the new motorcycle is of a neo-retro roadster. As of now, it is not known whether the brand will launch the new motorcycle in India or not. Sometimes the brand files a patent to protect the design language of the vehicle.

From the design, we can see a muscular fuel tank, a flat handlebar and slightly rear set footpegs. There are also tank shrouds and an engine cowl on offer. Te tail section looks sleek and here is a tyre hugger on which the number plate will be mounted.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Nx500 (HT Auto photo)
Honda NX500
Engine Icon471 cc Mileage Icon27.78 kmpl
₹ 5.90 Lakhs
Compare
Honda Sp160 (HT Auto photo)
Honda SP160
Engine Icon162.71 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Forza350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Forza350
Engine Icon330.0 cc Mileage Icon30.0 kmpl
₹ 3 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Pcx160 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda PCX160
Engine Icon156.0 cc Mileage Icon40.0 kmpl
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB350
Engine Icon348.36 cc Mileage Icon42.17 kmpl
₹ 2.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Dio 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Dio 125
Engine Icon123.92 cc Mileage Icon48 kmpl
₹84,851
Compare
View Offers

Other things that can be noticed are a single-piece seat, an upswept-exhaust, upside down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Being a neo-retro motorcycle, all the elements on the motorcycle are circular to the headlamp, turn indicators and the instrument panel is circular in shape.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 21 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST
TAGS: Honda 2 wheelers Honda

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.