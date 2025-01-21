Honda to soon launch Royal Enfield Hunter 350 rival, design patent filed

Honda 2 Wheelers India has filed a design patent in the Indian market for its new motorcycle. The design of the new motorcycle is of a neo-retro roadster. As of now, it is not known whether the brand will launch the new motorcycle in India or not. Sometimes the brand files a patent to protect the design language of the vehicle.

From the design, we can see a muscular fuel tank, a flat handlebar and slightly rear set footpegs. There are also tank shrouds and an engine cowl on offer. Te tail section looks sleek and here is a tyre hugger on which the number plate will be mounted.

Other things that can be noticed are a single-piece seat, an upswept-exhaust, upside down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Being a neo-retro motorcycle, all the elements on the motorcycle are circular to the headlamp, turn indicators and the instrument panel is circular in shape.

