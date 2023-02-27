Honda to launch new 100 cc motorcycle on 15th March: What to expect

It's no secret that Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India (HMSI) has been working on a 100 cc commuter motorcycle that would take on the mighty Hero Splendor, which currently dominates the segment and as well as the bestselling motorcycle in India as well. This was revealed by HMSI CEO and MD Atushi Ogata, and now the Japanese two-wheeler brand is ready to launch this new 100 cc motorcycle in the country on March 15.

The motorcycle brand has announced that it will launch the new commuter motorcycle at an event in Mumbai next month. However, it has not revealed any detail about the motorcycle. However, it has hinted in a video that the motorcycle will come promising good mileage. The nomenclature too is not revealed. Expect it to carry the Shine badge, considering the fact that Honda's Shine range is popular among buyers. In that case, it could come christened as Honda Shine 100. However, that has not been confirmed by the two-wheeler brand.

Also Read : This customised BMW Motorrad R 18 is inspired from an aircraft

Speaking about the design, the motorcycle could come with a similar design as the 125 cc Honda Shine, but there would be distinctive styling elements as well. In a bid to be more attractive as compared to the Hero Splendor, the upcoming Honda 100 cc model could get a fully digital instrument cluster and some attractive features, which are not very common in the entry-level commuter motorcycle segment.

The motorcycle could come with a horizontally oriented sloper engine, which is Honda's trademark design. This engine has been known as cost-effective to manufacture, besides being robust and reliable. Introducing this would help HMSI to price the upcoming motorcycle competitively against its rivals.

The Hero Honda Splendor was introduced back in 1994 with a derivative of the HA05E engine, and the same power mill continues to remain in production under the Hero MotoCorp. However, it has been upgraded in order to comply with the latest emission standard. Honda's upcoming 100 cc motorcycle could come with a similar engine.

First Published Date: