Honda to launch flex-fuel-based commuter bike in India soon. Details here

Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said that it is working on a flex-fuel commuter motorcycle that would be launched in the country soon. This would be a major step for India's second-biggest two-wheeler company. The Japanese two-wheeler brand already sells flex-fuel motorcycles in Brazil. The company may launch one or more commuter motorcycles in India with flex-fuel engines that would enable them to run on petrol and ethanol.

HMSI is going to be the second brand to launch a flex-fuel engine powered motorcycle in India after TVS Motor Company. TVS previously launched Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 with a flex-fuel engine.

HMSI has also said that it will bring multiple electric two-wheelers to India in a short time. For this, the company will leverage support from other Honda Motor Company subsidiaries. The company also said that it is currently conducting a feasibility study for the EV and developing it for launch.

Speaking about the two-wheeler giant's product strategy Atsushi Ogata, MD, President and CEO, HMSI, said that a staggered implementation of flex-fuel technology and the introduction of multiple electric vehicles in future will lead to an exciting journey ahead. “Bringing the synergies of Honda's global expertise with strong indigenous support HMSI will further expand its horizons in India," Ogata further added.

When it comes to flex-fuel powered motorcycles, Honda was the first company to launch a product globally. Honda CG150 Titan Mix was the world's first flex-fuel motorcycle that was launched in Brazil in 2009. The motorcycle is equipped with an engine that can run either on any mixture of regular petrol and ethanol. The two-wheeler brand also launched flex-fuel engine powered motorcycles such as NXR 150 Bros Mix and BIZ 125 Flex in Brazil. The announcement from HMSI comes at a time when the Indian government is emphasising cleaner and biofuel use.

