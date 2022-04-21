HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda To Launch Flex Fuel Based Commuter Bike In India Soon. Details Here

Honda to launch flex-fuel-based commuter bike in India soon. Details here

Honda already sells flex-fuel engine powered motorcycles in Brazil.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Apr 2022, 01:07 PM
Honda displayed XRE 300 rally and Titan CG flex fuel models in India.
Honda displayed XRE 300 rally and Titan CG flex fuel models in India.
Honda displayed XRE 300 rally and Titan CG flex fuel models in India.
Honda displayed XRE 300 rally and Titan CG flex fuel models in India.

Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said that it is working on a flex-fuel commuter motorcycle that would be launched in the country soon. This would be a major step for India's second-biggest two-wheeler company. The Japanese two-wheeler brand already sells flex-fuel motorcycles in Brazil. The company may launch one or more commuter motorcycles in India with flex-fuel engines that would enable them to run on petrol and ethanol.

(Also Read: Honda Scoopy nameplate registered in India. All you need to know)

HMSI is going to be the second brand to launch a flex-fuel engine powered motorcycle in India after TVS Motor Company. TVS previously launched Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 with a flex-fuel engine.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Cd 110 Dream (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cd 110 Dream
109.51 cc
₹ 49,336 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Ct110 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Ct110
115.45 cc
₹ 50,483 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Platina 110 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Platina 110
115.45 cc
₹ 59,245 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
115.45 cc
₹ 59,738 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tvs Radeon (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Radeon
109.7 cc
₹ 59,942 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
97.2 cc
₹ 60,310 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

HMSI has also said that it will bring multiple electric two-wheelers to India in a short time. For this, the company will leverage support from other Honda Motor Company subsidiaries. The company also said that it is currently conducting a feasibility study for the EV and developing it for launch.

Speaking about the two-wheeler giant's product strategy Atsushi Ogata, MD, President and CEO, HMSI, said that a staggered implementation of flex-fuel technology and the introduction of multiple electric vehicles in future will lead to an exciting journey ahead. “Bringing the synergies of Honda's global expertise with strong indigenous support HMSI will further expand its horizons in India," Ogata further added.

When it comes to flex-fuel powered motorcycles, Honda was the first company to launch a product globally. Honda CG150 Titan Mix was the world's first flex-fuel motorcycle that was launched in Brazil in 2009. The motorcycle is equipped with an engine that can run either on any mixture of regular petrol and ethanol. The two-wheeler brand also launched flex-fuel engine powered motorcycles such as NXR 150 Bros Mix and BIZ 125 Flex in Brazil. The announcement from HMSI comes at a time when the Indian government is emphasising cleaner and biofuel use.

First Published Date: 21 Apr 2022, 12:38 PM IST
TAGS: Honda flex fuel Motorcycle Honda motorcycle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Maruti XL6 2022 launched. Check full price, variants, features
Maruti XL6 2022 launched. Check full price, variants, features
Honda to launch flex-fuel-based commuter bike in India soon. Details here
Honda to launch flex-fuel-based commuter bike in India soon. Details here
Tata Tiago hits four lakh production mark in six years since launch
Tata Tiago hits four lakh production mark in six years since launch
BMW 7 Series arrives in latest edition with 31.3-inch theater display
BMW 7 Series arrives in latest edition with 31.3-inch theater display
Datsun exits India: Reason and impact of it
Datsun exits India: Reason and impact of it

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city