Honda SP125 Sports Edition launched at 90,567

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday launched the SP125 Sports Edition in the country, priced at 90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorbike will be available at all Honda Red Wing dealerships across the country for a limited period while bookings have already been open. The model gets a sporty vibe with an aggressive and bold design statement.

By: Deepika Agrawal
Updated on: 26 Sep 2023, 10:43 AM
Honda SP125 Sports Edition can be booked at any Red Wing dealership across the country.

The sporty character of the bike is brought in by the aggressive tank design, matte muffler cover and enhanced graphics along with new vibrant stripes on the body panels and alloy wheels.

TAGS: Honda SP125 Sports Edition
