Honda Shine vs SP125: Which 125 cc motorcycle should you get?

The 125 cc segment is mainly for people who want a decent motorcycle which can be used for commuting. Honda Shine is quite a popular motorcycle in the 125 cc segment. Apart from the Shine, Honda also sells the SP125 which is also a 125 cc motorcycle. However, there is quite a bit of difference between both motorcycles. So, here is a comparison between the Honda Shine and the SP125.

Honda Shine vs SP125: Looks

In terms of looks, the Shine has started to show its age. It has retained its design for a long time now. The manufacturer has just updated the colour schemes once in a while. On the other hand, the SP125 looks like a modern version of the Shine. It has a slightly evolved styling with tank shrouds and a LED headlamp.

Honda Shine vs SP125: Specs

Both motorcycles are powered by a 123.94 cc engine. However, they are in a slightly different state of tune. On the Shine, it produces 10.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 11 Nm at 6,000 rpm. On SP125, it produces 10.72 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.9 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Both motorcycles use a 5-speed gearbox.

Similar Products Find more Bikes Honda Shine 124 cc ₹69,018 - 84,311 **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda Shine 100 ₹64.9 **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda Sp 125 124 cc ₹65,467 - 88,112 **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Yamaha Rayzr 125 66 kmpl | 125 cc ₹69,860 - 91,000 **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Honda could introduce a new 350 cc motorcycle by Diwali

Honda Shine vs SP125: Features

A look at the digital instrument cluster of Honda SP125.

The Shine is a pretty basic motorcycle when it comes to features. It gets an analogue instrument cluster, CBS, engine start/stop switch, side stand cut-off and a silent starter. On the other hand, the SP125 is equipped with an LED headlamp, silent starter, side stand cut-off, CBS, an engine start/stop button and a digital meter.

Honda Shine vs SP125: Price

Both motorcycles are offered in two variants - Drum and Disc. The Shine Drum costs ₹78,687 whereas the Shine Disc is priced at ₹82,687. The SP125 is more expensive as it packs more features and looks modern as well. It costs ₹85,131 for the Drum variant and ₹89,131 for the Disc variant.

First Published Date: