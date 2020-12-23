Honda Shine motorcycle crosses milestone of 90 lakh in sales

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Wednesday informed that its Shine 125cc motorcycle has hit the milestone of 90 lakh in sales since its first launch back in 2006. Claiming that Shine enjoys a commanding market share in its segment, Honda also underlined its solid performance despite challenges galore for the automotive industry at large in 2020.

Honda states that Shine has gone from strength to strength over the past several decades. In two years since its first launch, it became the best-selling 125cc motorcycle and found its first 10 lakh customers in 54 months. By 2013, every third 125cc motorcycle sold in the country was a Shine which helped it hit the 30 lakh in sales milestone by 2014.

One of the reasons for Shine shining could be because of the periodic updates it has received. By 2018, every second 125cc motorcycle sold was a Shine.

The latest Shine gets a 125cc PGM-FI HET engine boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) and meets BS 6 emission norms. Quite obviously then, Honda is elated with its continuing success in the market. "Over the years, Shine has redefined the 125cc segment-leading customers’ expectations with the continuous product & feature enhancement. At Honda, we remain committed to delight our customers with the Joy of riding," said Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO at HMSI.

The new Honda Shine is currently priced from ₹69,415 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It competes in the tightly packed 125 cc segment and takes aim at segment rivals such as the Bajaj Discover 125, Hero Glamour i3s, and Bajaj Pulsar 125.