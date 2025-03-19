Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Which commuter motorcycle is right for you

The Honda Shine 100 was recently updated with an OBD-2 compliant engine and new colour options. The Shine 100 is one of the best sellers for Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India. In fact, since its launch in March 2023, Shine 100 has established itself as one of the fastest-growing brands in HMSI’s motorcycle portfolio. Moreover, the company claims that the Shine 100 has played a key role in strengthening Honda’s presence in the entry-level commuter segment.

The entry-level commuter segment has another key player, the Hero Splendor Plus. The Splendor brand has always been one of the most preferred brands in the Indian two wheeler market. If you are in the market for an entry level commuter segment, here’s a quick rundown of the differences between the Hero Splendor Plus and Honda Shine 100.

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Powertrain

The 2025 Honda Shine 100 features an OBD-2 compliant 98.98cc engine that produces 7.38 PS at 7,500 RPM and 8.05 Nm at 5,000 RPM. It features a 4-speed gearbox for smooth delivery of power. On the other hand, the Hero Splendor Plus has a 97.20cc engine that produces 8.02 PS at 8,000 RPM and 8.06 Nm of torque at 6,000 RPM. This engine is also mated to a four-speed transmission. Despite having a slightly lower power output compared to the Splendor Plus, the Shine 100 benefits from higher torque at lower RPMs, which can allow for quicker acceleration.

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Hardware

The Honda Shine 100 has a diamond-type frame as the Hero Splendor Plus sports a tubular double cradle frame. There is a slight variation in wheelbase, with the Shine 100 extending to 1,245mm, whereas the Splendor Plus measures 1,236mm. Both motorcycles have a similar suspension setup featuring telescopic forks at the front along with twin shock absorbers with preload adjustment at the rear. Both bikes get drum brakes for stopping duties and neither of them offers a disc brake option.

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Features

The two motorcycles come with an analog speedometer and a combi-brake system (CBS). Even though the seat height is the same for both the motorbikes, the Hero Splendor Plus has an 800ml bigger fuel tank. As a result, it weighs 13 kg more than Honda Shine 100.

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Price

There is a noticeable gap in pricing between the two models. The Honda Shine 100 comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹68,767, while the Hero Splendor Plus starts at ₹91,701, ex-showroom, making it almost ₹23,000 pricier than the Honda alternative.

