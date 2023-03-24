HT Auto
Honda Shine 100 Launched: 5 Things To Know

Honda Shine 100 launched: 5 things to know

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched its most affordable motorcycle in the Indian market. It is called the Shine 100, Honda also sells the Shine 125 in the Indian market. Honda Shine 100 is targeted at semi-urban and rural markets where motorcycles are specifically used daily for commuting. Here are five things that one should know about the Honda Shine 100.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Mar 2023, 17:00 PM
Honda will be offering the Shine 100 in five different colour options.
Honda Shine 100 is the most affordable motorcycle in the brand's line-up. It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64,900 ex-showroom. This is only the introductory price. 
The Shine 100 gets a very simple analogue instrument cluster that shows a fuel gauge and a speedometer.
Honda will offer Shine 100 in five different colour schemes. 
The motorcycle will come equipped with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.
Braking duties are performed by drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear. There is a Combi-Braking System on offer as well.
The engine on the Shine 100 is a new unit. It is a single-cylinder, fuel injected 99 cc unit. 
The engine produces  7.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm.
The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 168 mm and seat height of 786 mm.
The fuel tank is narrowly designed so that it is easier to grip by the rider.
There is also a side-stand engine cut-off feature on offer. 
There is no LED lighting on offer. All the lighting elements  on the motorcycle are halogen units.
Honda will be offering the Shine 100 in five different colour options.
Honda Shine 100: Underpinnings

For Shine 100, Honda is using a new diamond-type frame specifically developed for this motorcycle. The frame is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear.

Honda Shine 100: Engine

The engine on the Shine 100 is all-new. It is a 99.8 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 7.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 4-speed unit. The engine features fuel injection and auto-choke. Moreover, the engine is also OBD2 compatible and can run on E20 fuel.

Honda Shine 100: Features

Being an entry-level model, there are no fancy features. It comes with an analogue speedometer and a fuel gauge. All the lighting elements on the motorcycle are halogen units. The Shine 100 does feature a combi brake system though.

Honda Shine 100: Price

Honda Shine 100 is priced at 64,900 ex-showroom. The manufacturer is already accepting bookings and will start deliveries in May.

Also Read : 2023 Honda H'ness CB350 and CB350RS launched in India, are now OBD2 compliant

Honda Shine 100: Rivals

Honda Shine 100 goes against the Hero Splendor Plus, Bajaj Platina 100 and TVS Star City Plus.

First Published Date: 24 Mar 2023, 17:00 PM IST
TAGS: Shine Splendor Plus Honda Shine 100 Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India
