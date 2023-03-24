Honda Shine 100 launched: 5 things to know

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched its most affordable motorcycle in the Indian market. It is called the Shine 100, Honda also sells the Shine 125 in the Indian market. Honda Shine 100 is targeted at semi-urban and rural markets where motorcycles are specifically used daily for commuting. Here are five things that one should know about the Honda Shine 100.

Honda Shine 100: Underpinnings

For Shine 100, Honda is using a new diamond-type frame specifically developed for this motorcycle. The frame is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear.

Honda Shine 100: Engine

The engine on the Shine 100 is all-new. It is a 99.8 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 7.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 4-speed unit. The engine features fuel injection and auto-choke. Moreover, the engine is also OBD2 compatible and can run on E20 fuel.

Honda Shine 100 is the most affordable motorcycle in the brand's line-up. It is priced at ₹ 64,900 ex-showroom. This is only the introductory price.

Honda Shine 100: Features

Being an entry-level model, there are no fancy features. It comes with an analogue speedometer and a fuel gauge. All the lighting elements on the motorcycle are halogen units. The Shine 100 does feature a combi brake system though.

Honda Shine 100: Price

Honda Shine 100 is priced at ₹64,900 ex-showroom. The manufacturer is already accepting bookings and will start deliveries in May.

Honda Shine 100: Rivals

Honda Shine 100 goes against the Hero Splendor Plus, Bajaj Platina 100 and TVS Star City Plus.

