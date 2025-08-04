Honda Shine 100 DX vs Honda Shine 100: Is the extra 6,000 worth it?

Honda has expanded its entry level commuter motorcycle range with a new model — the Shine 100 DX . Placed above the current Shine 100, this latest variant adds subtle yet significant improvements to enhance daily-ride convenience. Familiar yet improved, the Shine 100 DX adds fresh gear and cosmetic touches that seek to deliver superior value and convenience for wallet-conscious riders. Here's a more detailed comparison of how the Shine 100 DX stacks up against the regular Honda Shine 100.

Honda Shine 100 DX vs Honda Shine 100: Design

On first glance, both motorcycles sport the same fundamental silhouette and commuter-oriented proportions. The DX variant, however, receives a few updates to take its visual presentation up a notch. A chrome bezel framing the headlamp, a muffler guard finished in chrome, and a blacked-out grab rail lend it a marginally more upscale appearance over the standard model.

These updates, while subtle, serve to set the DX apart from the base Shine 100, which persists with a more plain, functional design. For the colour palette, the Shine 100 DX gets four colors: black, red, blue, and grey, each with new graphics to complement its new theme. The regular model, on the other hand, has five color combinations, providing some additional options.

Honda Shine 100 DX vs Honda Shine 100: Features

Among the most useful of the Shine 100 DX's updates is its shift to tubeless tyres over the tube-type configuration on the base Shine 100. The DX model also gets a new LCD instrument cluster, taken from its larger sibling, the Shine 125.

It shows real-time fuel efficiency, distance to empty, and service reminders. It omits the gear position indicator found on some more expensive models, but it does give the otherwise basic setup a dash of modernity. The side-stand engine cut-off system has also been added to the Shine 100 DX, which improves rider safety — something the regular model lacks.

Honda Shine 100 DX vs Honda Shine 100: Specifications

Mechanically, they are the same. They have the same 98.98 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is matched to a 4-speed transmission.

One minor but welcome enhancement in the Shine 100 DX is the bigger fuel tank. The capacity has now been raised to 10 litres, a step higher than the 9-litre tank in the base model. Although the increase is small, it means fewer refuelling stops in the long run — an ergonomic consideration based on customer feedback, states Honda.

Honda Shine 100 DX vs Honda Shine 100: Price

The Shine 100 DX costs ₹74,959 (ex-showroom), which is ₹6,000 higher than the regular Shine 100's price of ₹68,862 (ex-showroom). Although the increase in price takes it to the vicinity of more premium models such as the Hero Splendor, the host of added features — tubeless tyres, digital console, safety features, and cosmetics — go a long way in justifying the extra cost.

