Honda removes CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Rebel 500 from website

Honda ’s India website has quietly dropped the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Rebel 500 listings after being introduced only a few months ago. The timing appears abrupt, but a closer look at Honda’s market behaviour suggests a familiar pattern that we have seen before.

For high-end products brought in as Completely Built Units, Honda typically follows a cyclical strategy: a small batch arrives, demand is assessed, and once all units are sold, the model is temporarily removed from the website. Given the interest both motorcycles generated at launch, the initial allocation appears to have been claimed quickly.

Honda Rebel 500: Honda’s Middleweight Cruiser

The Rebel 500 marked Honda’s first serious attempt to tap into India’s growing middleweight cruiser space. Its 471cc parallel-twin engine delivers 45.5 hp and 43.3 Nm, tuned for accessible low-end torque. A 690 mm seat height and relaxed ergonomics make it approachable for riders of varying experience levels. Showa suspension and disc brakes keep the setup simple and functional.

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: Track-Focused Flagship

At the performance end of Honda’s lineup sits the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. The 999cc inline-four produces 214.5 bhp and 113 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and bi-directional quickshifter. Premium components, Ohlins electronic suspension, Brembo brakes and a comprehensive electronic aid suite displayed via a five-inch TFT, make it one of the most advanced supersports ever officially sold in India.

The two models' delisting appears consistent with Honda’s CBU playbook rather than an abrupt withdrawal. If the brand follows its usual approach, the listings may return once the next batch is confirmed for India.

