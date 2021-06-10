Honda recalls over 28,500 bikes in the US over this issue

American Honda Motor Co. has announced a new recall affecting 28,528 motorcycles in the USA. The recall announcement has been made due to a faulty rear reflector fitment.

As per a notification rolled out by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the rear reflector on the affected Honda bikes is 'dim' and thus may negatively affect the visibility of the motorcycle to other drivers on the road. The reduced visibility may in turn result in a higher risk of crash risk or injury.

The potentially affected bikes are said to be manufactured between January 2020 and February 2021 and include units from 13 model ranges from Honda.

The company will notify the affected owners via mail and will request the customers to bring the vehicles to an authorised company service centre to get the affected parts replaced free of cost. In addition, owners who have already paid for the part replacement in the past will be eligible for reimbursement.

The company will commence the dealer notification from May 24 and owner notification is likely to start from a month later. The overall recall process is expected to take 30-40 days for completion.