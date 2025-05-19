Honda Rebel 500 launched in India with a price tag of 5.12 lakh. Check details

Honda Rebel 500 , the premium cruiser motorcycle from the Japanese two wheeler maker has been launched in India with a starting price of ₹5.12 lakh, ex-showroom. To be retailed through the company’s BigWing Topline dealerships, the bike will be available exclusively in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with deliveries commencing from June 2025 onwards.

The Rebel 500 enters India as part of Honda’s global cruiser lineup and competes in a segment that includes other mid-capacity cruisers. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, stated that the motorcycle has received a positive response from across the globe. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The Rebel 500 blends timeless cruiser styling with modern touches to stand apart from the crowd. With its unmistakable street presence, torquey engine, and laid-back ergonomics, the Rebel 500 is perfect for riders looking for a machine that’s both engaging and a unique extension of their soul."

Honda Rebel 500: Specs

The Rebel 500 is powered by a 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 34 kW at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The configuration focuses on low- and mid-range torque, and the bike is best suited for city commuting and easy highway cruising.

The powerplant is equipped with an 8-valve DOHC configuration and is slanted towards a linear power delivery throughout the rev range. The bike also comes with a short, low-slung exhaust that is part of the overall compact package.

Honda Rebel 500: Hardware

The Rebel 500 is built on a tubular steel frame and features a 690mm seat height, making it accessible to a wide range of riders. It uses telescopic front forks and dual Showa shock absorbers at the rear for suspension.

For braking, the motorcycle is equipped with a 296mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, along with dual-channel ABS as standard. The wheels come fitted with Dunlop tyres, sized 130/90-16 at the front and 150/80-16 at the rear.

Honda Rebel 500: Features

The bike gets a full LED lighting package, including a circular headlight that fits its retro look. The cockpit boasts an inverted LCD screen, offering rudimentary ride info like speed, gear position, and fuel level.

Design features encompass a highly raked fuel tank, broad handlebars, and minimal body paint usage—all serving to create a bare-bones bobber look. The motorcycle will come in a solo-plus pillion configuration, with no other variants planned at launch.

