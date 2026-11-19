Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the Rebel 500 in India, with prices starting at ₹4.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The cruiser is available in two versions, including an E-Clutch variant priced at ₹4.89 lakh. Bookings have opened across the country, with deliveries to be handled through Honda BigWing dealerships.

The Rebel 500 is available in Standard and E-Clutch versions. Both are offered in two colour options: Mat Axis Grey Metallic and Mat Dune Brown. The prices are effective from November 19, 2026, and are ex-showroom Bengaluru.

Bookings open

Customers can reserve the motorcycle by paying a booking amount of ₹5,000. Bookings can be made through the HMSI website or at authorised Honda BigWing dealerships. The motorcycle will be sold exclusively through the premium dealership network.

The India launch follows the model's unveiling in July 2026, when HMSI announced an expanded portfolio of 10 products. Its manufacture in India also adds to the company's localisation efforts in the country.

Engine

Powering the Rebel 500 is a 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. The powertrain makes 45.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm @ 6,000 rpm. The cruiser has a low-slung design and minimalist styling, with Honda positioning it for a mix of urban riding and longer journeys.

The E-Clutch version gets Honda's clutch-control technology, which allows riders to start, stop and change gears without using the clutch lever. Riders can also operate the clutch conventionally when they prefer to do so.

Features and safety equipment

The motorcycle gets an LED projector headlamp and a TFT instrument display with Honda RoadSync connectivity. The system also supports turn-by-turn navigation. Other equipment includes Honda Selectable Torque Control, which is intended to help manage rear-wheel traction.

Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, supported by dual-channel ABS. These features are offered alongside the motorcycle's cruiser-focused design and parallel-twin engine.

With the Rebel 500, Honda is adding another mid-capacity motorcycle to its BigWing range in India. The two-variant strategy also gives buyers a choice between a conventional manual clutch setup and the newer E-Clutch system.

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