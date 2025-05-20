Honda Rebel 500: Here are 5 things that the newly launched cruiser has to offer

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the much-awaited Rebel 500 in the country, marking a strong move in the mid-size premium cruiser segment. A global success story, the Rebel 500 enters the Indian market as part of Honda’s international cruiser lineup and brings with it a combination of style, performance, and approachability. Below are the five standout highlights of this new launch:

1 Pricing and availability The Honda Rebel 500 comes with an ex-showroom price tag of ₹5.12 lakh, targeting premium motorcycle buyers. Unlike regular Honda models, this cruiser will be sold only through BigWing dealerships in Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru, reflecting its niche positioning. Deliveries will begin in June 2025, and bookings are now open both at dealerships and via the Honda BigWing India website.

2 Styling Drawing heavily from old-school cruiser aesthetics, the Rebel 500 features a steeply raked fuel tank, chunky tyres, and minimal bodywork to give it a stripped-down bobber appeal. The bike is offered in a single Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic colour, with extensive blacked-out elements. Highlights like the round all-LED headlamp, broad handlebars and solo-plus-pillion seat configuration blend vintage styling with subtle modern cues, making it stand out on the streets.

3 Engine At its core, the Rebel 500 is powered by a 471cc, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, parallel-twin engine that delivers 45.5 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and is tuned for strong low- and mid-range torque, ideal for city commuting and relaxed highway cruising. A stubby, low-slung exhaust not only adds to its looks but also provides a bass-heavy cruiser sound.

5 Chassis and braking Built on a tubular steel frame, the Rebel 500 features telescopic front forks and Showa dual rear shock absorbers for confident handling and ride comfort. Braking is handled by a 296mm front disc and 240mm rear disc, equipped with dual-channel ABS for safety under all conditions. The bike rides on Dunlop tyres, sized 130/90-16 at the front and 150/80-16 at the rear, ensuring a planted and stable ride on Indian roads.

