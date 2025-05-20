Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda Rebel 500: Here are 5 things that the newly launched cruiser has to offer

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 May 2025, 20:06 PM
  • The Honda Rebel 500 debuts in India as a stylish, accessible cruiser with retro-modern design, torquey engine, low seat height and premium hardware, priced at 5.12 lakh.
The all-new Honda Rebel gets a bulky look with a 471 cc engine.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the much-awaited Rebel 500 in the country, marking a strong move in the mid-size premium cruiser segment. A global success story, the Rebel 500 enters the Indian market as part of Honda’s international cruiser lineup and brings with it a combination of style, performance, and approachability. Below are the five standout highlights of this new launch:

1Pricing and availability

The Honda Rebel 500 comes with an ex-showroom price tag of 5.12 lakh, targeting premium motorcycle buyers. Unlike regular Honda models, this cruiser will be sold only through BigWing dealerships in Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru, reflecting its niche positioning. Deliveries will begin in June 2025, and bookings are now open both at dealerships and via the Honda BigWing India website.

2Styling

Drawing heavily from old-school cruiser aesthetics, the Rebel 500 features a steeply raked fuel tank, chunky tyres, and minimal bodywork to give it a stripped-down bobber appeal. The bike is offered in a single Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic colour, with extensive blacked-out elements. Highlights like the round all-LED headlamp, broad handlebars and solo-plus-pillion seat configuration blend vintage styling with subtle modern cues, making it stand out on the streets.

3Engine

At its core, the Rebel 500 is powered by a 471cc, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, parallel-twin engine that delivers 45.5 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and is tuned for strong low- and mid-range torque, ideal for city commuting and relaxed highway cruising. A stubby, low-slung exhaust not only adds to its looks but also provides a bass-heavy cruiser sound.

4Ergonomics

A defining feature of the Rebel 500 is its low seat height of 690mm, making it friendly for newer riders and those of shorter stature. Its laid-back riding triangle, combined with wide handlebars, ensures comfort over longer rides. The bike is designed to feel unintimidating and easy to maneuver, which enhances its appeal to a broader rider demographic.

5Chassis and braking

Built on a tubular steel frame, the Rebel 500 features telescopic front forks and Showa dual rear shock absorbers for confident handling and ride comfort. Braking is handled by a 296mm front disc and 240mm rear disc, equipped with dual-channel ABS for safety under all conditions. The bike rides on Dunlop tyres, sized 130/90-16 at the front and 150/80-16 at the rear, ensuring a planted and stable ride on Indian roads.

First Published Date: 20 May 2025, 20:06 PM IST
