Honda PCX160 scooter patent filed in India. Here's all you need to know about it

Honda has filed a design patent for the PCX160 maxi-scooter in India, hinting at the brand’s possible foray into the premium 160cc scooter segment. While there's no official word yet on a launch timeline, the move indicates that Honda might finally be preparing to introduce a premium 160cc scooter here.

Currently sold in Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia and the Philippines, the Honda PCX160 directly rivals the Yamaha Aerox 155 and the newly launched Hero Xoom 160. In the international markets, the PCX160 is offered with the following specifications:

Honda PCX160: Engine and performance

The PCX160 is equipped with a 157cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 15.5 bhp and 15 Nm of torque. Mated to a V-Matic automatic transmission, the scooter is tuned to deliver a balance of performance and efficiency, making it suitable for both city rides and short highway commutes.

Honda PCX160: Design and chassis

The two-wheeler features a modern design with a maxi scooter style. In terms of underpinnings, the PCX160 features an underbone frame supported by 31mm telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. It rolls on alloy wheels with a 14-inch front and 13-inch rear setup — a slight deviation from the 14-14 configuration used in the Aerox and Xoom. For braking duties, Honda has fixed a 220mm disc at the front and a 130mm rear drum supported by single-channel ABS as standard.

Honda PCX160: Features

Feature-wise, the PCX160 comes with a high-visibility LCD instrument cluster with a 3D bezel structure that displays a speedometer, trip meter, fuel gauge, fuel efficiency readout, low battery indicator and even a V-belt replacement alert. Convenience features include a keyless ignition, USB-C charging port, front cubby storage and a massive 30-litre underseat storage compartment. A long footboard allows for adjustable riding positions while the floor-mounted fuel tank contributes to a lower center of gravity and better stability.

The design patent filing could be more than just paperwork this time. Unlike several other Honda models previously patented in India, the PCX160 fits the growing demand for powerful yet practical scooters in the Indian market. Whether the PCX160 makes it to showroom floors or joins the list of unlaunched patents remains to be seen, but for now, it has certainly stirred up anticipation in the two-wheeler community.

