Honda NX500 E-Clutch launched in India at 7.43 Lakh

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has introduced the new NX500 E-Clutch in the Indian market, bringing its globally proven clutch automation technology to the mid-size adventure touring motorcycle. The Honda NX500 E-Clutch has been priced at ₹7.43 lakh (ex-showroom, All India), and bookings are now open at Honda BigWing dealerships across the country.

The biggest update on the motorcycle is the addition of Honda’s E-Clutch technology, which electronically manages clutch engagement while starting, shifting gears, and stopping. This reduces the need for manual clutch operation, especially in stop-and-go city traffic, while still allowing riders to manually override the system whenever required.

Honda says the technology has been designed to improve comfort for riders tackling busy urban commutes as well as long-distance highway touring. By automating clutch functions, the system aims to reduce rider fatigue without taking away the engaging riding experience associated with traditional motorcycles.

Commenting on the launch, Tsutsumu Otani, President & CEO of HMSI, said that the addition of E-Clutch technology enhances comfort and control across both urban and touring environments while maintaining the hands-on riding feel that Honda motorcycles are known for.

Mechanically, the NX500 continues to use the same 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The motor is tuned to offer strong low and mid-range torque along with smooth power delivery at higher RPMs, making it suitable for both city rides and highway cruising. It puts out 46 bhp and 43 Nm.

The motorcycle is built around a steel diamond frame and comes equipped with Showa SFF-BP USD front forks along with a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by dual front disc brakes and a rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS. The NX500 rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup.

Feature highlights include a 5-inch full-colour TFT display with Honda RoadSync connectivity, offering navigation, call alerts, and music control functions. The bike also gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and full LED lighting as standard.

The Honda NX500 E-Clutch will be offered in two colour options: Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Horizon White.

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