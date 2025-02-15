Honda NX 200: Does the CB200X successor have what it takes to compete rivals?

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the Honda NX200, a motorcycle designed for both urban commutes and occasional adventure riding. Previously available in the country as the CB200X, the NX200 is priced in India at Rs. 1,68,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The NX200 comes with several notable features. Here are five key features listed below:
The NX200 takes cues from Honda’s adventure motorcycles, featuring a rugged yet modern design. It includes a muscular fuel tank, bold graphics, and an angular stance. The all-LED headlamp, LED indicators, and X-shaped LED tail lamp contribute to visibility and aesthetics. The upright riding position and well-cushioned seat aim to enhance rider comfort on longer journeys.
The NX200 is powered by an OBD2B-compliant 184.4cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine, producing 12.5 kW of power at 8500 RPM and 15.7 Nm of torque at 6000 RPM. It comes with a 5-speed gearbox, aiming to balance efficiency and performance for both city rides and highway cruising. The engine is air-cooled and designed for fuel efficiency, making it suitable for daily commutes as well as occasional long-distance rides.
The motorcycle features a 4.2-inch full-digital TFT display with Bluetooth compatibility and Honda RoadSync app support. This allows riders to access navigation, receive call notifications, and check SMS alerts. A USB C-type charging port is also included for convenience. The display offers clear visibility under various lighting conditions helping riders stay informed on the go.
The NX200 is equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for optimizing rear-wheel traction, especially useful on slippery surfaces. It also includes an Assist & Slipper Clutch for smoother gear shifts and reduced rear-wheel locking during downshifts, enhancing stability. Dual-channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) is provided for improved braking performance, reducing the chances of skidding. The suspension setup includes telescopic front forks and a mono-shock at the rear ensuring a balanced ride across different terrains.
The NX200 is available in three colours: Athletic Blue Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black. It is offered in a single variant and can be found at HMSI’s Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across India. The fuel tank capacity of 12 litres ensures a decent range reducing the need for frequent refuelling on long rides.
