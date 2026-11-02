Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sells 7.34 lakh units in October

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has claimed that it clocked 7.34 lakh units in October this year, marking a 13% year-on-year (YoY) growth as compared to 6.50 lakh units posted in October last year. The 7.34 lakh unit sales included both domestic and export numbers. The domestic two-wheeler sales of the Japanese auto OEM surged by 11% to 6.64 lakh units last month, as compared to 5.98 lakh units clocked in the same month a year ago. On the other hand, the auto company's export numbers increased 35% to 69,735 units in October 2026, up from 51,644 units recorded in the corresponding month a year ago.

HMSI's total sales in April-October this year surged by 15% to 41.74 lakh units, up from 36.44 lakh units clocked in the year-ago period.

HMSI's total sales in April-October this year surged by 15% to 41.74 lakh units, up from 36.44 lakh units clocked in the year-ago period. The auto OEM's domestic sales during the same period increased by 13% YoY to 37.08 lakh units. On the other hand, export numbers of the company climbed 28% YoY to 4.65 lakh units during the same period.

The positive wholesale performance of the automaker came on the back of positive consumer sentiment during the festive season. While Navratri in October helped push the sales momentum for the company, the tailwind effect of the GST rate cut that was announced during the festive season last year also propelled growth. Interestingly, this comes despite the high base from last year.

With Dhanteras and Diwali being celebrated in November, the two-wheeler manufacturer is expected to clock further growth in the coming days. The company has attributed its October performance to steady demand during the festive season. The company also highlighted its product range and dealer network of over 7,000 touchpoints.

Honda has a wide two-wheeler portfolio in India, covering commuter motorcycles and family scooters. Popular Honda scooters include the Honda Activa and Honda Dio, while in the motorcycle range, the Honda Shine and Honda Unicorn are among its key models.

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