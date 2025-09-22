Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda launches MyHonda-India app to improve customer experience

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 22 Sept 2025, 17:32 pm
  • MyHonda-India, a new app from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, simplifies the ownership experience for two-wheeler users.

Honda two-wheeler has launched a new mobile app for customers' convenience.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has rolled out its new digital customer connect platform, MyHonda-India, to make the ownership and service journey more convenient for two-wheeler users across the country.

What is the MyHonda-India app?

The MyHonda-India app is a mobile platform designed to streamline customer interactions with Honda. Available on Android and iOS, it brings together everything from browsing models to managing post-purchase needs, offering a single digital touchpoint for the entire ownership journey.

How does it benefit prospective buyers?

For those exploring Honda’s line-up, the app allows users to view the complete range of two-wheelers, compare models, raise product enquiries, book test rides, and even check finance options. This makes it easier for potential buyers to research and evaluate before making a purchase decision.

What features are available for existing Honda owners?

Existing customers gain access to tools that simplify maintenance and service. The app provides a digital owner’s manual, service appointment booking, real-time service tracking, and service history. It also allows customers to store essential documents, request information on parts and accessories, and receive instant reminders for upcoming service needs.

Additional conveniences

Yes, the app also offers location-based services, including nearby petrol pumps and authorised Honda dealerships. Beyond practical assistance, users receive updates on Honda’s initiatives related to safety, health, and the environment, as well as festive greetings and relevant offers.

The MyHonda-India mobile application is now live on the Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple App Store for iOS users. Yogesh Mathur, Director of Sales and Marketing at HMSI, described the app as a step forward in delivering transparency and convenience. He highlighted that MyHonda-India is designed to strengthen customer trust by offering seamless digital experiences across every stage of ownership.

First Published Date: 22 Sept 2025, 17:32 pm IST
