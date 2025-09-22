HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda Launches Myhonda India App To Improve Customer Experience

Honda launches MyHonda-India app to improve customer experience

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 22 Sept 2025, 17:32 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • MyHonda-India, a new app from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, simplifies the ownership experience for two-wheeler users.

Honda Mobile App
Honda two-wheeler has launched a new mobile app for customers' convenience.
Honda Mobile App
Honda two-wheeler has launched a new mobile app for customers' convenience.
View Personalised Offers on
Honda NX500 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has rolled out its new digital customer connect platform, MyHonda-India, to make the ownership and service journey more convenient for two-wheeler users across the country.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

What is the MyHonda-India app?

The MyHonda-India app is a mobile platform designed to streamline customer interactions with Honda. Available on Android and iOS, it brings together everything from browsing models to managing post-purchase needs, offering a single digital touchpoint for the entire ownership journey.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Nx500 (HT Auto photo)
Honda NX500
Engine Icon471 cc Mileage Icon27.78 kmpl
₹ 5.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB350RS
Engine Icon348.36 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Cbr500r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda CBR500R
Engine Icon471.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 4.99 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Cb300f Flex-fuel (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel
Engine Icon293.52 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 1.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Cbr150r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda CBR150R
Engine Icon149.0 cc Mileage Icon37.0 kmpl
₹ 1.70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness CB350
Engine Icon348.0 cc Mileage Icon45.8 kmpl
₹ 2.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Honda passes on full GST benefits, two-wheelers now cheaper by up to 18,800

How does it benefit prospective buyers?

For those exploring Honda’s line-up, the app allows users to view the complete range of two-wheelers, compare models, raise product enquiries, book test rides, and even check finance options. This makes it easier for potential buyers to research and evaluate before making a purchase decision.

What features are available for existing Honda owners?

Existing customers gain access to tools that simplify maintenance and service. The app provides a digital owner’s manual, service appointment booking, real-time service tracking, and service history. It also allows customers to store essential documents, request information on parts and accessories, and receive instant reminders for upcoming service needs.

Additional conveniences

Yes, the app also offers location-based services, including nearby petrol pumps and authorised Honda dealerships. Beyond practical assistance, users receive updates on Honda’s initiatives related to safety, health, and the environment, as well as festive greetings and relevant offers.

Also Read : Honda CBR1000RR–R Fireblade SP launched in India at 28.99 lakh: Here’s what’s new

The MyHonda-India mobile application is now live on the Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple App Store for iOS users. Yogesh Mathur, Director of Sales and Marketing at HMSI, described the app as a step forward in delivering transparency and convenience. He highlighted that MyHonda-India is designed to strengthen customer trust by offering seamless digital experiences across every stage of ownership.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 22 Sept 2025, 17:32 pm IST
TAGS: honda honda motorcyle & scooter india honda two wheeler

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.