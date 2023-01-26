HT Auto
Honda is fully prepared to adopt new emission norm standards: Details

Honda recently launched the Activa H-Smart in the Indian market. It is also their first scooter which is BS6 RDE compliant. At the event, Atsushi Ogata, MD, President and CEO of Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India Ltd. announced that Honda is fully prepared to adopt the OBD-2 or RDE norms that will come into effect from 1st April 2023. The brand also announced that they will update all of their scooters by June, this year.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 26 Jan 2023, 20:42 PM
Honda has launched the new Activa for a starting price of ₹74,536 (ex-showroom). 
Apart from RDE norms, Honda will also be working on scooters and motorcycles that will be able to run on E20 to E85 fuel types. As of now, it is not known which vehicles will be able to run on alternate fuels.

The new Activa is the first product from Honda to be BS6 Stage 2 compliant. The engine is a 110 cc, fuel-injected unit that also gets a silent starter.

Honda is offering three variants of the Activa. There is Standard, Deluxe and Smart. There are six colours that one can choose from. There is Decent Blue Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White and Matte Axis Grey Metallic. For 2023, Honda has added a new colour scheme called Pearl Siren Blue.

Also Read : Honda to add H-Smart features to Activa 125, Grazia 125 and Dio scooters by June.

The biggest highlight of Activa is the new H-Smart technology which is available only on the top-end variant. H-Smart or Honda Smart is essentially a smart key technology. It offers four features which are:

Smart Unlock: The smart key System is a newer technology feature that makes it possible to lock and unlock the vehicle without using a physical key. In case the system detects no activity for 20 seconds after activation, the scooter automatically gets deactivated.

Smart Start: If the smart key is within the range of 2 meters of the vehicle, then the rider can smoothly start the vehicle by rotating the knob on the Lock Mod to the ignition position and pushing the start button without even taking out the key.

Smart Safe: Activa comes equipped with Mapped Smart ECU which acts as a security device by electronically matching (ID) between the ECU and the smart key, therefore preventing vehicle theft. The smart key has an immobilizer system which prevents a non-registered key from starting the engine. Without a secure connection with Smart Key, Immobilizer System is not activated.

