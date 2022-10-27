Honda inaugurates new BigWing dealership in New Delhi

Honda has opened a new BigWing dealership in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi. It will sell premium motorcycles which are not available on regular dealerships.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has inaugurated a new BigWing dealership in New Delhi. Through BigWing, Honda mainly sells a premium range of motorcycles which are between 300 cc to 500 cc. The new dealership is located in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi. The Japanese manufacturer has also opened a new workshop in Okhla, Phase 1, New Delhi. As of now, 11 motorcycles are being sold through the BigWing dealerships.

The line-up of BigWing dealerships includes CB300F, CB300R, H’ness-CB350 and its Anniversary Edition, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour.

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWings in New Delhi, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said “Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing at Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in New Delhi and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles."

Honda's latest launch in the Indian market is the CB300F which is also the most affordable motorcycle in BigWing's dealership. It is offered in two variants. The Deluxe is priced at ₹2.26 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Deluxe Pro costs ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is powered by a 293 cc, air-oil cooled engine that produces 24.5 Ps of max power and 25.6 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission with a slip and assist clutch.

In terms of features, there is all LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster with adjustable brightness, Bluetooth connectivity and traction control.

