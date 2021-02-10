Honda H’ness CB350 hits 10,000 sales mark in three months since launch

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Wednesday announced that its H’ness CB350 has hit 10,000 sales mark since the motorcycle was first launched here in October of 2020. The H’ness CB350 is Honda's bid to take on the fiercely competitive mid-size 350-500cc motorcycle segment which also has Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa Classic and the Benelli Imperiale 400.

What may have worked - and is working, in favour of H’ness CB350 is its design and list of features, something Honda states it has paid special attention to. "H’ness CB350 is well appreciated for its modern-classic design, advanced features, refinement & built quality, not to forget - the rich distinctive roar of the exhaust note," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, at HMSI in a press statement issued by the company. "With a limited BigWing network, we have already crossed 10,000 sales milestone in a short time and carrying backorders as well across several towns."

Guleria further added that efforts are being made to reduce waiting time for the H’ness CB350 and that the BigWing network is being expanded to more towns to cater to the increase in demand.

The H'Ness CB350 makes use of a 350cc, 4 stroke OHC single-cylinder engine equipped with PGM-FI technology. It delivers 21 Ps of maximum power and has 30 Nm of peak torque. It also gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS), Assist and Slipper Clutch and it also gets Advanced Digital-Analogue Speedometer.

While the base DLX variant is available in three paint options - Precious Red Metallic, Pearl Night Star Black, and Matte Marshal Green Metallic, the higher DLX Pro comes out in three dual trim options - Athletic Blue Metallic with Virtuous White, Pearl Night Star Black with Spear Silver Metallic, Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Massive Grey Metallic.

Honda H'Ness CB350 is priced at ₹1.86 lakh for the DLX variant and ₹1.92 lakh for the DLX Pro variant. (All prices are ex showroom)