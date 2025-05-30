Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary launched a 39.90 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced the launch of the 2025 Gold Wing Tour – the 50th Anniversary Edition in the Indian market. The tourer is priced at 39.90 lakh ex-showroom, and the bookings are now open at BigWing Topline dealerships. Customer deliveries of this flagship luxury tourer will begin in India from June 2025 onwards.

What is different about the 2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition?

The 50th Anniversary version of the Honda Gold Wing is finished in Bordeaux Red Metallic colour and there is a special Gold Wing emblem with 50th Anniversary and ‘since 1975’ detailing commemorating the motorcycle’s important milestone.

What are the features of the 2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition?

Regarding equipment, the latest Gold Wing Tour boasts a feature-laden cockpit equipped with a 7.0-inch full-color TFT display that offers information on riding, navigation, and audio. Additionally, it introduces first-in-class wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for enhanced connectivity, along with a new welcome screen that displays "Since 1975" upon starting the motorcycle.

The comfort of touring is further enhanced by an extended electric screen that provides excellent wind protection, upgraded audio system speakers that deliver rich sound at all speeds, Bluetooth connectivity featuring two USB type-C sockets, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and numerous other features. Apart from all this, there is also all LED lighting on offer.

