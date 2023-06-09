Honda Dio H-Smart with smart key spotted on official website, price revealed

After launching the H-Smart variants of Activa 125 and Activa, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is working on giving the same treatment to Dio. The price of the Dio H-Smart is officially listed on the manufacturer's website. It will be priced at ₹77,712 ex-showroom, Delhi and will be the new top-end variant of Dio. Apart from this, Honda has also increased the prices of the existing Dio variants. Now, the scooter starts at ₹70,211 for the STD OBD2 trim whereas the DLX OBD2 variant costs ₹74,212. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Honda is already accepting bookings for the new Dio.

The website does not reveal the features that the new Dio H-Smart will come with. However, it is expected that it will come with the same equipment levels as the Activa H-Smart. So, the new variant might come with alloy wheels, fuel-efficient tyres and a smart key. As of now, all the variants of the Dio get steel wheels with tubeless tyres.

The smart key brings in a lot of new features. There is an Anti-theft system which enables the immobilizer when the smart key goes beyond the 2-metre range from the scooter and if the key is within the range, the handle, fuel cap and seat can be unlocked. To turn on the ignition, the rider just needs to push and turn the rotary knob while being within range. The engine can be started with a push of the start/stop switch.

Other features that the Dio is equipped with are an LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamp, front pocket, under seat storage, external fuel filler cap, passing switch etc.

Powering the Dio H-Smart will be the same 109.51 cc air-cooled engine that is shared with Activa and gets fuel injection. It puts out 7.65 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 9 Nm at 4,750 rpm.

It is expected that there will be no changes to the suspension and braking hardware. The under bone frame will be suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a 3-step adjustable spring-loaded hydraulic shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by 130 mm drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear.

