Honda could introduce a new 350 cc motorcycle by Diwali

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is currently working on expanding their 350 cc line-up in the Indian market. The new motorcycle could get launched by Diwali of 2023. However, it is important to note that Honda Japan has not yet approved the project. The motorcycle will be based on the same platform as the H'ness CB350 and the CB350RS which are currently on sale in the Indian market.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 30 Mar 2023, 17:55 PM
Honda has introduced new accessory kits for the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS. There are also two Cafe Racer kits, one for each motorcycle.

The H'ness CB350 is a retro motorcycle that can be customized in a cruiser and a cafe racer as well because Honda is now offering genuine accessory kits. On the other hand, the CB350 RS is a pseudo scrambler that can be modified into a cafe racer as well because of the kits.

So, as of now, it is not clear what the new 350 cc motorcycle will be. It could be a proper cruiser like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. If this is the case then the new motorcycle will also be going against the Yezdi Roadster.

Also Read : Honda Activa 125 with Smart Key launched, is now OBD2 compliant

Because the new motorcycle will be based on the same platform as the H'ness and CB350RS, the engine will be shared. It will be a 350 cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 21 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox with relatively tall gearing. There is a slight possibility that Honda might retune the engine for the new motorcycle.

As of now, it is not known whether the new motorcycle will sit below or above the current 350 cc motorcycles. Speaking of positioning, the H'ness CB350 currently is offered in two variants. There is DLX which costs 2.09 lakh whereas the DLX Pro is priced at 2.12 lakh. The DLX Pro is also sold in a chrome colour scheme which costs 2.14 lakh. The CB350RS is priced between 2.05 lakh and 2.18 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2023, 17:55 PM IST
TAGS: Meteor 350 Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Honda H'ness CB350 CB350RS
