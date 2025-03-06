Honda could get BYD-ed in key scooter market

For the world’s carmakers, the inexorable rise of Chinese electric vehicle-maker BYD Co. and its local rivalsin recent years has been a brutal lesson in disruptive innovation. China, amarket that was once core to their global growth plans, has become a wasteland for their petrol-powered lineups as electric vehicles grew from 6.2% of sales in 2020 to 45% last year.

The foreign brands thatdominatedin the2010s have been devastated. Sales by Ford Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Corp. —both top-10 brands in 2017 —have since fallen by 81% and 45% respectively. Ford dropped behind barely-known local electric marquessuch as Zeekr andDeepal. General Motors Co. isfacing extinction, with Buick down 66% over the period and Chevrolet slumping 92%, whileHonda Motor Corp.’s sales have dropped 40%. BYD, the 21st-biggest carmakerin 2017, last year sold more cars in China than the 10 major Japanese brands put together.

Get ready to see the same pattern play out on two wheels.

Right now, scooters and motorbikes are a market where Japan is in the ascendant. With rising incomes across India and Southeast Asia, the sector is booming: McKinsey & Co. reckons sales will grow at 8.7% a year through 2029, compared toabout 1% this decadefor passenger cars. Honda already has 40% of this global market, and reckons it cangrow it to 50%as sales rise to 60 million bikes by2030. Its two-wheeler business is seen as the jewel of the on-again, off-again merger between Honda and Nissan.

That makes the eccentricand timid nature of its electrification plans confounding.

The most important plank of this shift was announced in India late last year with the rollout of the Activa e:, a battery-powered version of its top-selling local bike. Weirdly, it doesn’t allow owners to charge it up at home, forcing them to instead sign up to a battery-swapping service that will only be available in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.

It’s hard to comprehend the logic of this.One thing we know about the EV-curious is that they’re stricken with range anxiety, the worry that they’re going to run out of charge halfway to their destination. Imagine adding to that concern by making your buyers dependent on a network of distributors thatmay be too far away, or closed, or out of stock when you roll into their carpark. Want an e-bike for buzzing around the city that you could still take out to the country once in a while to visit family? Good luck if Honda hasn’t set up a battery station in your home village.

The Activa e: isa “bizarre bet,"the Morning Context, a local financial news site,wrote in January. “If it fails, it will hurt a brand that took the company over two decades to build." Ownership costs also look uncompetitive once you sign up to Honda’s battery-as-a-service subscription, the site estimated.

It’s not that Honda lacks the technology to provide the benefits of quick battery-swapping alongside those of home-charging, either. The CUV e:, its parallel model for Southeast Asia and other markets, has precisely that ability. Instead, the company is looking to gamble its leading position in the world’s biggest two-wheeler market over a half-baked idea.

Local rivals aren’t standing still. Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., which islaying off employees and bleeding losses after an initial public offering last year that valued it at $4 billion, still has a quarter of the market. Itsimpressive array of models rangesfrom hulking motorbikes to onesaimed at delivery drivers, and costs about a third the price of an Activa e:.

Established local rivals, rather than Honda, provide the most aggressive competition to Ola.

AtTVS Motor Co., electric two-wheeler sales increased by 57% from a year earlier in the December quarter. “We want to look at global markets with our EV products," Chief Executive Officer K.N. Radhakrishnantold investors Jan. 28. Southeast Asian competitors are looking equally aggressive. Vietnam’s VinFast Auto Ltd. wants to tie up with an Indian manufacturerto gain entry into the market, its Asian CEOPham Sanh Chau told the Economic Times.

There is a golden opportunity that’s about to be squandered. BloombergNEF estimates EVs will comprise as many as half of two-wheelers sold in 2030, but Honda is aiming to produce just four million of them —a far cry from its dominant share of internal combustion engines. The carmakers that havebeen wrong-footed by the rise of Chinese electric cars can at least plead that nothing of the sort had ever happened before. For Honda, its grim future is already staring it in the face.

