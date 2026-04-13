Honda Click 125 design patent filed in India

Japanese automaker Honda recently filed a design patent for its newest scooter, Click, in India. Honda, by filing the design patent of the Click, aims to expand its product portfolio when it comes to scooters. The Honda Activa has been one of the best-selling scooters in the Indian market for approximately two decades. The Honda Click is sold in the Southeast Asian markets, including the Philippines and Thailand, among others.

Honda has patented the sporty Click 125 scooter in India. Featuring a liquid-cooled engine and aggressive styling, the 111 kg model aims to diversify Honda’s portfolio against rivals like Ntorq.

Honda Click 125: Design

The Honda Click boasts a sporty design, much like its rivals, including Hero Xoom 125, TVS Ntorq 125, Aprilia SR 125 and Suzuki Burgmann 125, among others. In addition to that, the Honda Click distinguishes itself through an aggressive aesthetic and the inclusion of 14-inch wheels. Notably, the scooter gets an all-LED lighting setup, apron-mounted headlamp, a dual-tone colour scheme with sporty graphics and a stepped single-piece seat, among others.

Additional features of the Honda Click include front disc brake, rear drum brake, front telescopic suspension, rear monoshock suspension and rear grab rail for passengers, which is chunky, among others.

Honda Click 125: Expected Features

The Honda Click is expected to boast multiple features, including a fully digital instrument cluster, under-seat storage of approximately 18 litres, a smart key system with keyless go functionality, a USB Type-C charging port and a flat floorboard, among others.

Honda Click 125: Potential Engine Specs

The Honda Click 125 is expected to be powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, single overhead camshaft (SOHC) engine. Moreover, the engine is likely to be liquid-cooled, unlike its rivals, which feature oil-cooled engines. The engine is expected to produce 11 bhp and 10 Nm of torque.

The Honda Click 125 boasts a fuel tank capacity of 5.5 litres, offering a ground clearance of 131 mm. Not only that, but the Honda Click has a kerb weight of 111 kg. Furthermore, it boasts a fuel efficiency of 49.3 kmpl.

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Honda Click 125: Potential Launch Date

Honda has not revealed any confirmed launch date for the newly patented scooter in India. It might be possible that the scooter might not arrive in the Indian market at all. However, the design patent filed, it indicates that Honda is looking to expand its scooter portfolio in the country.

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