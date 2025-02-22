Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda Cg 160 Design Patented. Will It Launch In India?

Honda CG 160 design patented. Will it launch in India?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Feb 2025, 13:34 PM
Follow us on:
  • Honda CG 160 uses a 162.7 cc engine that puts out 14 bhp and 13.8 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.
Honda CG 160 Cargo looks a bit barebone when compared to the Titan version of the same motorcycle.

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has filed a new design patent in the Indian market. It is of the CG 160 and the brand has filed for the Cargo variant and not of the Titan variant. However, if the brand decides to bring the CG 160 to the Indian market then it should be the Titan variant considering the Cargo variant looks a bit barebones. It is important to note that filing a design patent does not mean that Honda will bring the motorcycle to the Indian market. A few times, the brand files design patents to protect the design language of the products.

What powers the Honda CG 160?

Honda CG 160 can run on petrol and ethanol. While running on petrol, it produces 14.4 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.8 Nm at 6,750 rpm. While running on ethanol, the power output is 14.7 bhp and 14 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit. The engine uses fuel injection and is a single-cylinder unit. It also gets an electric starter for added convenience.

Honda CB 160 comes with an all-digital instrument cluster.

What are the dimensions of the Honda CG 160?

Honda CG 160 has a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres which includes a reserve of 2.5 litres. In terms of dimensions, the motorcycle measures 2,030 mm in length, 751 mm in width and has a height of 1,094 mm. The wheelbase is of 1,311 mm while the seat height is of accessible 796 mm. Honda CG 160 has a ground clearance of 170 mm and has a dry weight of 122 kg.

What are the underpinnings of the Honda CG 160?

Honda CG 160 is underpinned by a diamond frame that is suspended by telescopic forks in the front with 120 mm travel and at the rear, there are twin shock absorbers with 106 mm of travel. Braking duties are performed by 240 mm disc in the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear. The front and the rear tyres measure 80/100 section.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda NX500
Engine Icon471 cc Mileage Icon27.78 kmpl
₹ 5.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Honda SP160
Engine Icon162.71 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹ 1.22 - 1.28 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Honda Forza350
Engine Icon330.0 cc Mileage Icon30.0 kmpl
₹ 3 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda NX200
Engine Icon184.4 cc
₹ 1.68 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Honda PCX160
Engine Icon156.0 cc Mileage Icon40.0 kmpl
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Honda NT1100
Engine Icon1084 cc
₹ 1.70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

The motorcycle comes with a digital instrument cluster which shows gear indicator and instant consumption indicator apart from other information and there is also CBS braking system.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2025, 11:07 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India Honda
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS