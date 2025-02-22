Honda CG 160 design patented. Will it launch in India?

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has filed a new design patent in the Indian market. It is of the CG 160 and the brand has filed for the Cargo variant and not of the Titan variant. However, if the brand decides to bring the CG 160 to the Indian market then it should be the Titan variant considering the Cargo variant looks a bit barebones. It is important to note that filing a design patent does not mean that Honda will bring the motorcycle to the Indian market. A few times, the brand files design patents to protect the design language of the products.

What powers the Honda CG 160?

Honda CG 160 can run on petrol and ethanol. While running on petrol, it produces 14.4 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.8 Nm at 6,750 rpm. While running on ethanol, the power output is 14.7 bhp and 14 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit. The engine uses fuel injection and is a single-cylinder unit.

What are the dimensions of the Honda CG 160?

Honda CG 160 has a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres which includes a reserve of 2.5 litres. In terms of dimensions, the motorcycle measures 2,030 mm in length, 751 mm in width and has a height of 1,094 mm. The wheelbase is of 1,311 mm while the seat height is of accessible 796 mm. Honda CG 160 has a ground clearance of 170 mm and has a dry weight of 122 kg.

