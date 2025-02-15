Honda CBR650R deliveries begin in India

Copyright © HT Media Limited
After launching the CBR650R, Honda has started the deliveries of the sports bike in the Indian market. The motorcycle is priced at ₹9.99 lakh ex-showroom and it is being sold only through Honda's BigWing dealerships. The launch of the CBR650R in the Indian market is according to the plan of the manufacturer to introduce more middleweight motorcycles to expand the lineup.
The 2025 CBR650R is equipped with a 649 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine. This powertrain produces 93.8 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm, and it is coupled with a 6-speed transmission featuring an assist and slipper clutch. It is important to note that the e-Clutch, which Honda introduced for middleweight motorcycles in 2023, has not been included for the Indian market.
The latest Honda CBR650R bears a striking resemblance to the litre-class CBR1000RR Fireblade. This motorcycle features a complete fairing complemented by split LED headlights. The design has become more aggressive compared to its predecessor, showcasing a more angular fairing, while the rear section has been updated to present a more sharper appearance.
Honda CBR650R goes against the Triumph Daytona 660, Kawasaki ZX-4RR and the Suzuki GSX-8R.
Honda CBR650R uses a steel diamond frame that is suspended by 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear which gets 10 steps of adjustability. Braking duties are performed by twin 310 mm discs in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control on offer.
Honda CB650R is equipped with a new 5-inch TFT screen for the rider that gets Bluetooth connectivity. There is also traction control on offer which Honda calls Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).
Honda offers the CBR650R in two colours - Grand Prix Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic
