Honda CBR650R deliveries begin in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2025, 12:05 PM
The Honda CBR650R competes with the Triumph Daytona 660, Kawasaki ZX-4RR, and Suzuki GSX-8R. It features a 649 cc engine producing 93.8 bhp
...
2025 Honda CBR650R
The 2025 Honda CBR650R arrives with a sharper look and an updated 649 cc motor. Hond has skipped its new E-Clutch system for the Indian market on both middleweight offerings
2025 Honda CBR650R
The 2025 Honda CBR650R arrives with a sharper look and an updated 649 cc motor. Hond has skipped its new E-Clutch system for the Indian market on both middleweight offerings

After launching the CBR650R, Honda has started the deliveries of the sports bike in the Indian market. The motorcycle is priced at 9.99 lakh ex-showroom and it is being sold only through Honda's BigWing dealerships. The launch of the CBR650R in the Indian market is according to the plan of the manufacturer to introduce more middleweight motorcycles to expand the lineup.

What powers the Honda CBR650R?

The 2025 CBR650R is equipped with a 649 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine. This powertrain produces 93.8 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm, and it is coupled with a 6-speed transmission featuring an assist and slipper clutch. It is important to note that the e-Clutch, which Honda introduced for middleweight motorcycles in 2023, has not been included for the Indian market.

What's new with the 2025 Honda CBR650R?

The latest Honda CBR650R bears a striking resemblance to the litre-class CBR1000RR Fireblade. This motorcycle features a complete fairing complemented by split LED headlights. The design has become more aggressive compared to its predecessor, showcasing a more angular fairing, while the rear section has been updated to present a more sharper appearance.

Honda CB650R and CBR650R
The bike now feature a bigger five-inch screen that offers Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts alongside turn-by-turn navigation. 
Honda CB650R and CBR650R
The bike now feature a bigger five-inch screen that offers Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts alongside turn-by-turn navigation. 

What are the rivals of the Honda CBR650R?

Honda CBR650R goes against the Triumph Daytona 660, Kawasaki ZX-4RR and the Suzuki GSX-8R.

What are the underpinnings of the Honda CBR650R?

Honda CBR650R uses a steel diamond frame that is suspended by 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear which gets 10 steps of adjustability. Braking duties are performed by twin 310 mm discs in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control on offer.

Also Read : 2025 Honda Shine 125: Here's a roundup of the key updates offered on the commuter

What are the features of the Honda CBR650R?

Honda CB650R is equipped with a new 5-inch TFT screen for the rider that gets Bluetooth connectivity. There is also traction control on offer which Honda calls Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).

What are the colours of the Honda CBR650R?

Honda offers the CBR650R in two colours - Grand Prix Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2025, 12:05 PM IST
TAGS: Honda CBR650R

