Honda CBR500R Four unveiled with 502cc inline-four engine; India launch unlikely

Honda has unveiled the new CBR500R Four, a middleweight supersport motorcycle featuring a 502cc inline-four engine, Honda E-Clutch technology and a comprehensive electronics package. The motorcycle brings a high-revving four-cylinder powertrain to the 500cc segment and is listed on Honda's UK website at £6,999.

However, an India launch appears unlikely for now, with the motorcycle primarily positioned for international markets. The premium pricing and relatively niche demand for small-capacity, four-cylinder sportbikes could make it challenging for Honda to introduce the CBR500R Four in India.

Honda CBR500R Four: Engine and performance

The Honda CBR500R Four is powered by a newly developed 502cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine. It produces 69 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 46.3 Nm of peak torque at 10,500 rpm. Honda claims a top speed of 210 kmph.

The inline-four configuration distinguishes the new motorcycle from the conventional CBR500R, which uses a parallel-twin engine. The new powertrain is designed to deliver a more high-revving character, with the engine continuing to build power as the revs climb.

Honda has incorporated several engineering features into the engine, including nickel-silicon carbide cylinder plating to reduce weight and diamond-like carbon-coated valve lifters to minimise friction. The motorcycle also gets a downdraft intake system and dual ram-air ducts to improve airflow and throttle response.

Power is delivered through a six-speed transmission, while the Honda E-Clutch system manages clutch operation during take-offs, gear shifts and stops. Riders can also use the clutch lever manually whenever required.

Honda CBR500R Four: Features and hardware

The CBR500R Four gets a ride-by-wire throttle system with five riding modes: Standard, Sport, Urban and two customisable User modes. These allow riders to adjust power delivery, torque control and engine braking according to their preferences.

The electronics package also includes Honda Selectable Torque Control and wheelie control. A 5-inch colour TFT instrument console supports Honda RoadSync connectivity for navigation, calls, messages and music. The motorcycle also features a USB-C charging socket.

The bike is built around a steel diamond frame that uses the engine as a structural component. It is equipped with a 41mm KYB upside-down front fork and a Pro-Link rear monoshock with preload adjustment. Braking duties are handled by dual 296mm front discs with Nissin radial-mounted callipers, supported by a two-channel ABS system.

The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 189kg, a seat height of 780mm and a wheelbase of 1,408mm. It gets a 14-litre fuel tank and 135mm of ground clearance. The riding position is sport-oriented, with low handlebars and a sculpted fuel tank designed to offer better support during spirited riding.

Styling highlights include a full fairing, sharp LED lighting with integrated indicators, a sculpted fuel tank and an aggressively rising rear cowl. The UK website currently lists the motorcycle in Matte Ballistic Black Metallic.

Honda CBR500R Four: India launch details

Honda has not announced an India launch for the CBR500R Four. While the new motorcycle could appeal to enthusiasts looking for the distinctive sound and character of an inline-four engine, its prospects in India remain uncertain.

The Indian market has traditionally had a limited audience for premium sportbikes in this displacement category, particularly those with four-cylinder engines that can command a higher price. Import duties and pricing could further influence the motorcycle's viability if Honda considers introducing it here.

For now, the CBR500R Four is listed on Honda's UK website, with no confirmed timeline for its arrival in India. More details about its availability in other international markets are awaited.

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