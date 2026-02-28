Honda CBR400R E-Clutch concept images surface ahead of Japan Motorcycle Show

Honda is all set to reveal the CBR400R E-Clutch Concept ahead of this year’s Motorcycle Show in Japan. Ahead of the official unveiling, images revealing the upcoming motorcycle have been spotted online. The concept introduces Honda’s E-Clutch system to the middleweight CBR400R platform for the first time. While detailed specifications and a production timeline have not been announced, the images signal the brand’s intention to expand the technology beyond entry-level models.

What is E-Clutch?

Honda’s E-Clutch system allows the rider to change gears without operating the clutch lever during starts, stops and gear shifts. Electronic control manages clutch engagement automatically, particularly during low-speed riding and frequent stop-go situations.

Close-up of the E-Clutch actuator mounted on the right-side clutch cover, marking the key mechanical update. (Webike)

Importantly, the clutch lever is retained. Riders can override the system and use it like a conventional manual motorcycle at any time. This differentiates E-Clutch from fully automatic or dual-clutch systems, as it keeps the traditional gearbox layout and riding feel intact.

In 2025, Honda introduced E-Clutch versions in the 250cc class. Despite being priced higher than standard manual variants, those models gained strong acceptance across user groups due to the added convenience.

Design changes

Visually, the concept remains close to the standard CBR400R. The fairing design, riding posture and chassis layout appear unchanged from the current model.

The key difference is on the right side of the engine, where the E-Clutch actuator unit is mounted on the clutch cover. The hardware looks similar to the units seen on smaller-capacity E-Clutch motorcycles, suggesting comparable functionality and integration with the six-speed transmission.

The CBR400R E-Clutch Concept retains the sharp bodywork and balanced stance of the standard 400R platform. (Webike)

Internationally, an E-Clutch version of the CBR500R has already been announced. However, this is the first time a 400cc variant tailored for Japan has been shown publicly.

Production plans still unclear

At this stage, the CBR400R E-Clutch remains a concept. Honda has not released updated performance figures, weight details, or pricing estimates. It is also unclear whether the addition of the actuator unit will significantly affect kerb weight or cost in the final production version.

Given the popularity of the technology in smaller classes, a production version appears plausible, but confirmation is expected only after the Motorcycle Show presentations.

