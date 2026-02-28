HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda Cbr400r E Clutch Concept Images Surface Ahead Of Japan Motorcycle Show

Honda CBR400R E-Clutch concept images surface ahead of Japan Motorcycle Show

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 28 Feb 2026, 09:42 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Honda CBR400R E-Clutch Concept has surfaced ahead of its showcase at the Japan Motorcycle Show.

Honda CBR400R E-Clutch Concept
The CBR400R E-Clutch Concept retains standard styling, with the electronic clutch actuator integrated on the right-side engine cover. (Webike)
Honda CBR400R E-Clutch Concept
The CBR400R E-Clutch Concept retains standard styling, with the electronic clutch actuator integrated on the right-side engine cover.
View Personalised Offers on
Honda SP160 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Honda is all set to reveal the CBR400R E-Clutch Concept ahead of this year’s Motorcycle Show in Japan. Ahead of the official unveiling, images revealing the upcoming motorcycle have been spotted online. The concept introduces Honda’s E-Clutch system to the middleweight CBR400R platform for the first time. While detailed specifications and a production timeline have not been announced, the images signal the brand’s intention to expand the technology beyond entry-level models.

What is E-Clutch?

Honda’s E-Clutch system allows the rider to change gears without operating the clutch lever during starts, stops and gear shifts. Electronic control manages clutch engagement automatically, particularly during low-speed riding and frequent stop-go situations.

Honda CBR400R E-Clutch
Close-up of the E-Clutch actuator mounted on the right-side clutch cover, marking the key mechanical update. (Webike)
Honda CBR400R E-Clutch
Close-up of the E-Clutch actuator mounted on the right-side clutch cover, marking the key mechanical update. (Webike)

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Sp160 (HT Auto photo)
Honda SP160
Engine Icon162.71 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB350
Engine Icon348.36 cc Mileage Icon42.17 kmpl
₹ 1.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Nx500 (HT Auto photo)
Honda NX500
Engine Icon471 cc Mileage Icon27.78 kmpl
₹ 6.33 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Nx200 (HT Auto photo)
Honda NX200
Engine Icon184.4 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.56 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Pcx160 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda PCX160
Engine Icon156.0 cc Mileage Icon40.0 kmpl
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Forza350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Forza350
Engine Icon330.0 cc Mileage Icon30.0 kmpl
₹ 3 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Importantly, the clutch lever is retained. Riders can override the system and use it like a conventional manual motorcycle at any time. This differentiates E-Clutch from fully automatic or dual-clutch systems, as it keeps the traditional gearbox layout and riding feel intact.

In 2025, Honda introduced E-Clutch versions in the 250cc class. Despite being priced higher than standard manual variants, those models gained strong acceptance across user groups due to the added convenience.

Design changes

Visually, the concept remains close to the standard CBR400R. The fairing design, riding posture and chassis layout appear unchanged from the current model.

The key difference is on the right side of the engine, where the E-Clutch actuator unit is mounted on the clutch cover. The hardware looks similar to the units seen on smaller-capacity E-Clutch motorcycles, suggesting comparable functionality and integration with the six-speed transmission.

Honda CBR400R E-Clutch
The CBR400R E-Clutch Concept retains the sharp bodywork and balanced stance of the standard 400R platform. (Webike)
Honda CBR400R E-Clutch
The CBR400R E-Clutch Concept retains the sharp bodywork and balanced stance of the standard 400R platform. (Webike)

Internationally, an E-Clutch version of the CBR500R has already been announced. However, this is the first time a 400cc variant tailored for Japan has been shown publicly.

Production plans still unclear

At this stage, the CBR400R E-Clutch remains a concept. Honda has not released updated performance figures, weight details, or pricing estimates. It is also unclear whether the addition of the actuator unit will significantly affect kerb weight or cost in the final production version.

Given the popularity of the technology in smaller classes, a production version appears plausible, but confirmation is expected only after the Motorcycle Show presentations.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2026, 09:42 am IST
TAGS: honda Honda CBR400R E-Clutch Concept CBR400R E-Clutch Concept

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.