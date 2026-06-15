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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda Cbr1000rr R Fireblade Sp: 5 Things To Know About The Returning Superbike

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: 5 things to know about the returning superbike

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 15 Jun 2026, 14:16 pm
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  • Honda has brought back the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in India with similar specifications as before but a higher price.

The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP combines MotoGP-derived aerodynamics, electronic rider aids and premium chassis components.

Honda has reintroduced the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in India at 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Developed in collaboration with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the litre-class superbike combines race-derived aerodynamics, advanced electronics and premium chassis components, placing it among the most focused track machines currently on sale in the country. Here are five things to know about it:

1Honda's most powerful road-going superbike

At the heart of the Fireblade SP is a 999cc inline four-cylinder engine producing 214.5 bhp at 14,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 12,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. Exhaust gases flow through a 4-2-1 system ending in an Akrapovic titanium exhaust.

2Aerodynamics are inspired by MotoGP

Developed with input from Honda Racing Corporation, the Fireblade SP features aerodynamic winglets integrated into the front fairing to generate downforce at speed. A rear aero step built into the lower fairing helps improve rear-wheel grip under acceleration. The motorcycle also retains its distinctive front-end design with twin LED headlamps flanking a central air intake.

3Packs extensive electronic kit

Honda has equipped the Fireblade SP with multiple riding modes, nine-level traction control, wheelie control, Start Mode launch control, three engine-braking settings and three ABS modes. A dual-motor throttle-by-wire system helps deliver smoother throttle response, while all settings are managed through a 5-inch TFT display.

4Premium hardware standard

The superbike uses an aluminium frame and third-generation Ohlins Smart Electronic Control suspension. This includes 43 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock that continuously adjusts damping characteristics. Braking is handled by twin 330 mm front discs with Brembo Stylema R radial-mount calipers and a 220 mm rear disc with a Brembo two-piston caliper.

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5Other specifications and rivals

The Fireblade SP rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres. It has a 1,455 mm wheelbase, 830 mm seat height, 115 mm ground clearance and a kerb weight of 201 kg. Fuel tank capacity stands at 16.5 litres. At 33.50 lakh, it competes with the BMW S 1000 RR and Ducati Panigale V4 S in India.

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First Published Date: 15 Jun 2026, 14:16 pm IST
TAGS: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
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