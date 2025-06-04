Eyeing Honda CB750 Hornet? Everything you must know before buying this big bike

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Ltd (HMSI) launched its new big bike, the 2025 Honda CB750 Hornet, in the country just a few days back. This comes as part of the brand's revised strategy for the big bikes that includes a slew of launches. The new Honda CB750 Hornet was launched last month at ₹859.500 (ex-showroom). Available through the BigWing Topline and BigWing dealerships, the motorcycle is slated to be delivered to customers from this month.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

Here is a quick look at the highlights of the 2025 Honda CB750 Hornet.