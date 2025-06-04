Eyeing Honda CB750 Hornet? Everything you must know before buying this big bike

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Ltd (HMSI) launched its new big bike, the 2025 Honda CB750 Hornet, in the country just a few days back. This comes as part of the brand's revised strategy for the big bikes that includes a slew of launches. The new Honda CB750 Hornet was launched last month at ₹859.500 (ex-showroom). Available through the BigWing Topline and BigWing dealerships, the motorcycle is slated to be delivered to customers from this month.
Here is a quick look at the highlights of the 2025 Honda CB750 Hornet.
The new Honda CB750 Hornet comes with a new design philosophy. It looks sharp, aggressive and proportionate. Some of the new design elements of the motorcycle include seamlessly integrated tank extensions and parts of the frame and subframe that are exposed. The naked streetfighter is available in two bold colour schemes – Matte Pearl Glare White and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic.
Powering the 2025 Honda CB750 Hornet is the same engine that also works in the Honda XL750 Transalp. The 755 cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine, paired with a six-speed transmission onboard the 2025 Honda CB750 Hornet, churns out 90.52 bhp peak power at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of maximum torque at 7,250 rpm.
The 2025 Honda CB750 Hornet is equipped with a host of features. The list includes all-LED lights, TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, dual-channel ABS, HSTC or Honda Selectable Torque Control, and four different ride modes- Sport, Standard, Rain, and User.
Built around a diamond frame, the Honda CB750 Hornet is fitted with a Showa SFF-BPTM inverted fork at the front and a monoshock damper paired with a Pro-Link swingarm at the rear. This ensures ride comfort across a range of speeds and road conditions. Riding on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels, the bike is equipped with 296 mm dual front disc brakes and a 240 mm rear disc, which are supported with dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.
