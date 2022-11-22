Honda CB500X vs Benelli TRK 502: Which 500 cc ADV should one buy?

Adventure tourers have become the new hot segment when it comes to two-wheelers. They are versatile motorcycles that have a go-anywhere nature. Such motorcycles can be used for commutes, touring and off-roading as well. So, a person does not need to buy different motorcycles to do three different styles of riding. However, what one needs is a decent amount of power that is usable in all different kinds of riding that a person would be doing.

A 500 cc ADV motorcycle is a good option as it packs in a decent amount of punch for quick overtakes on the highways, can get out of sticky situations during off-roading sessions and is not overwhelming during city commutes as well. The most affordable 500 cc ADVs that one can buy are Honda CB500X vs Benelli TRK 502 and here is a comparison between the two.

Honda CB500X vs Benelli TRK 502: Looks

In terms of looks, the CB500X looks like a trimmed-down version of an ADV. It does not look like other hardcore ADVs with bulky body panels and full fairing. The design elements on the CB500X are minimal. There is a small triangular LED headlamp, a short beak and a tall visor. The frame is highlighted as it is finished in red colour. There is a single-piece seat and a side-mounted exhaust. The tail lamp is also a compact unit but fortunately, it gets LED lighting.

On the other hand, one looks at the TRK 502 and it looks like a proper full-fledged ADV. This is because of its muscular styling and the front that gets a split headlamp, a sharp beak, luggage rack and knuckle guards. So, the Benelli does have more road presence than the 500X.

Honda CB500X vs Benelli TRK 502: Specs

In terms of engine and gearbox, both the motorcycles use a parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine and a 6-speed gearbox. Benelli uses a 500 cc engine that puts out 47.5 PS at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm peak torque at 6,000 rpm. Honda is using a 471 cc unit that produces 47 Ps of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 43 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

Honda CB500X vs Benelli TRK 502: Features

The TRK 502 is equipped with a small digital display with a tachometer. The instrument cluster and the switchgear are backlit. There is a top rack, knuckle guards and tank grips. The CB500X comes with a fully digital instrument cluster and adjustable brake lever. So, both motorcycles do not offer any feature that stands out.

Honda CB500X vs Benelli TRK 502: Price

Honda CB500X is priced at ₹5.80 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Benelli TRK 502 costs between ₹5.49 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the TRK 502 depends on the colour scheme that the person opts for.

