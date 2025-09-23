Honda CB500 Super Four and CBR500R Four: What to expect from the inline-four duo

Honda has pulled the wraps off two new inline-four motorcycles at CIMAMotor 2025 in Chongqing, China, the Honda CB500 Super Four (CB500SF) and the Honda CBR500R Four . The duo marks Honda’s return to the middleweight four-cylinder segment, bringing a 502 cc inline-four engine to the market. The two bikes share the same underpinnings while catering to very different riders, one leaning towards a stripped-down retro charm and the other aiming squarely at sportbike enthusiasts. Here’s everything that you need to know about Honda’s latest inline-four duo:

1 Honda CB500 Super Four & CBR500R Four: Design The CB500 Super Four (CB500SF) is built as a standard naked motorcycle with a retro-inspired aesthetic. It proudly displays its four chrome headers, extending from each cylinder into a polished chrome exhaust. The bike is finished in silver with blue graphics and gets dual round LED taillamps at the rear, a reference to motorcycles from the 80s and 90s. The CBR500R Four, on the other hand, embraces sharp, aggressive styling with a full fairing, angular LED headlights, a sculpted fuel tank, and a sporty upswept tail. Honda showcased the sportbike in two colour options: silver with green highlights and a more traditional red-and-white livery.

2 Honda CB500SF & CBR500R Four: Powertrain Both motorcycles are powered by Honda’s all-new 502 cc, DOHC, 4-valve, inline-four engine, and while official details and specifications are not yet available, this is claimed to deliver close to 80 bhp. This new engine is said to have been developed from the ground up rather than being a reworked CB400SF motor.

3 Honda CB500SF & CBR500R Four: Chassis and Hardware The engine is employed as the stressed member within a diamond-type steel frame for rigidity and weight centralisation. Both the CB500SF and the CBR500R Four feature KYB USD forks at the front and a link-type rear monoshock mounted to an aluminium swingarm. Braking hardware consists of dual front discs with Nissin’s radial-mounted four-pot callipers and a two-piston sliding caliper at the rear.

5 Honda CB500SF & CBR500R Four: Market Launch and Availability The Honda CB500SF and the CBR500R Four will first go on sale in the Japanese and Chinese markets in the first half of 2026. Although there is no official confirmation yet, these models could eventually make their way to other Asian regions, depending on demand for middleweight inline-four motorcycles. Whether these bikes meet the Euro 5 or BS-VI emissions standards will only come to light when further details are published. Official pricing and availability are likely to be disclosed at the upcoming EICMA show in November 2025.

